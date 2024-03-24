Japanese crypto influencer discusses Ethereum’s EIP 4844

Mai Fujimoto, a prominent figure in the Japanese crypto community and co-founder of Intmax, has shed light on Ethereum’s ongoing quest for scalability solutions, particularly focusing on Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844, also known as proto-danksharding. According to Fujimoto, EIP 4844 presents a promising avenue for addressing Ethereum’s scalability challenges, offering benefits for scaling solutions like zero-knowledge rollups (zkrollups) and Layer 2 chains such as Optimistic by reducing node storage tasks and lowering transaction fees.

Japanese crypto influencer hails the significance of EIP 4844

In an interview, Fujimoto emphasized EIP 4844’s significance as a “Layer 1 middle ground.” The Japanese crypto influencer explained that while initially functioning as a large block, the blob introduced by EIP 4844 can transition to a smaller block size over time. This adaptability is seen as a breakthrough, although Fujimoto cautioned that its effectiveness might diminish with widespread rollup adoption.

Discussing the future of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling, the Japanese concurred with the view that zkrollups hold great promise. She highlighted their potential to make decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms like Uniswap scalable, addressing one of Ethereum’s key challenges. Fujimoto also touched upon data availability attacks and how stateless architecture can fortify decentralized applications (dApps) against such threats.

Zkrollups and future prospects for Ethereum’s layer-2

Comparing Ethereum’s scalability efforts to Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, Fujimoto noted the existing progress in achieving almost zero gas fees on Bitcoin. However, she pointed out that Ethereum has yet to develop a comparable solution, given its role not just as a store of value but also as a platform for building complex decentralized applications. This motivated her to co-found Intmax, aiming to tackle Ethereum’s scalability limitations.

Within the Ethereum community, discussions on scalability are ongoing, with the introduction of blobs through Proto-Danksharding marking a significant step forward. These blobs serve as temporary storage that nodes can erase after a few weeks, thus alleviating node storage burdens and reducing transaction fees. Fujimoto drew parallels to her earlier interest in the Bitcoin space’s big block vs. small block debate, highlighting the blob solution as a middle ground that caters to both short-term scalability needs and long-term sustainability.

Fujimoto’s insights underscore the dynamic landscape of blockchain scalability solutions, where ongoing innovations like EIP 4844 and zkrollups offer promising pathways to address the growing demands of decentralized ecosystems. As Ethereum continues to evolve, the quest for scalable and efficient blockchain infrastructure remains a focal point for developers, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders alike.