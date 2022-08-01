logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Israel’s new limits on cash transactions to promote digital payments

israel
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Israel limits the use of large amounts of cash to promote digital payments.
  • Current restrictions on cash transactions are encouraging the country to adopt cryptocurrencies in the future.

Israel law enforcement agencies imposed new limits on cash transactions on Monday, in an effort to deter criminal activities and promote digital payments in the country.

The cap on cash payments has been reduced as of August 1 to 6,000 Israeli Shekel (NIS), or $1,760 USD for corporate transactions, and NIS 15,000 ($4,400 USD) for personal transactions. Future limits are anticipated to forbid individual houses from keeping more than NIS 200,000 shekel ($58,660 USD) in cash on hand.

According to reports, Tamar Bracha, who represents the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) and is in charge of enforcing the law, recently stated to Media Line that restricting the usage of cash will make crime more difficult, adding that the objective is to restrict the market’s liquidity of cash, primarily because criminal groups frequently employ cash.

Meanwhile, some people believe that the current restrictions on cash transactions are encouraging the country to adopt cryptocurrencies in the future. Crypto influencer Lark Davis used the chance to mention Bitcoin in his tweet, stating that Israel is neither the first nor the last nation to impose such limitations.

Israel and Cryptocurrencies

 Since January 2019 under the Act for the Reduction in the Use of Cash, Israel businesses and customers have been subjected to cash payment restrictions. It aims to encourage businesses and individuals to use digital payments so that law enforcement can more quickly detect tax evasion, illicit trade, and money laundering.

The country, which first thought about a CBDC at the end of 2017, is also one of several in the region that are considering central bank digital currencies (CDBCs).

In May, the results of a public consultation on the Bank of Israel’s plans for a “digital shekel” were made public, and they showed that there was strong support for more investigation into CBDCs and how they would affect the payments market, financial and monetary stability, as well as legal and technological issues.

The Bank of Israel conducted its first technological experiment with a CBDC in June, revealing the results of a lab study on user privacy and the usage of smart contracts in payments. Additionally, the nation is developing a regulatory framework for digital assets.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Israel's new limits on cash transactions to promote digital payments
01 August, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL recovers at $42 amid high selling pressure
01 August, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto regulation: US and UK regulators join hands
01 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Nexo, and Holo Daily Price Analyses – 31 July Roundup
01 August, 2022
2 mins read
SHINJA Price Prediction 2022-2031: Will the Shibnobi Token Trend like Shiba Inu?
01 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Israel's new limits on cash transactions to promote digital payments
01 August, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto regulation: US and UK regulators join hands
01 August, 2022
2 mins read
Vitalik Buterin says Meta`s metaverse attempt will fail
31 July, 2022
2 mins read
Amidst Ukraine crisis, Russia gets over $2m crypto aid to fund war
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
CoinFlex cuts staff amid plans to reduce costs
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us