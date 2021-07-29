TL;DR Breakdown

Israel’s Finance Ministry has decided to put an end to tax evasions and manipulation.

The ministry has decided to put efforts into tracking any crypto holder above $61K.

All the crypto holders with a portfolio above $61K will have to report to the tax firms.

Israel’s Finance Ministry has become more concerned with people and firms trying to evade tax using cryptocurrencies. To put an end to this, Israel’s Finance Ministry has decided to track the movements of crypto wallets with increased scrutiny.

To curb all the money laundering activities prevailing in the country of Israel, Israel’s Finance Ministry has decided to declare a “war against black capital.” A report regarding the matter has been published in the Marker.

Crypto wallets to be tracked by Israel’s Finance Ministry

Any crypto owner owning currencies worth more than $61K or 200,000 Israeli shekels will be put under scrutiny. The exact report says that any citizen from the country that holds any crypto amounting to $61K or more, even if on behalf of a child under 18, will be liable to pay taxes.

The person would have to report to tax authorities, revealing their holdings. As considered by the bill, crypto-assets can be easily used to store black money or conceal income from the government.

An aggressive step by Isreal’s Financial Ministry?

According to the letter that was written by the Israeli Bitcoin Association’s chairman, Meni Rosenfeld, this is an aggressive step. He believes that a person can easily hold more crypto due to the asset’s volatility when prices are low and evade tax.

He further said that this rushed up amendment is just an attempt by the regulators to frame any crypto holder as a criminal. The regulators are accused of not thinking about the amendment through or open discussions with various crypto industry representatives.