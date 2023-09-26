India is a puzzle the U.S. and allies must solve

In the intricate web of international politics, India stands as a tantalizing enigma. With its booming economy, it’s perceived as the next big marketplace.

Simultaneously, as Beijing’s influence surges, India’s strategic significance as a counterbalance to China hasn’t been lost on global powers like the U.S.

But beneath this layer of geopolitical dynamics lies a disturbing narrative – a possible misuse of power that global leaders cannot afford to ignore.

The Shadows of Allegations

Dusk settled over Vancouver this June with the shocking news of a Sikh leader’s assassination, but what sent ripples across diplomatic circles was Canada’s claim about India’s potential involvement.

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, with an almost palpable tension in the air, pointed towards “credible allegations” that hinted at Indian agents’ role in this killing. The weight of such an assertion isn’t lost on anyone – from Tokyo to London, questions are being raised.

India’s vehement dismissal of these allegations as “absurd” might have been expected, but what’s intriguing is that behind closed doors, global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, brought up these concerns with Narendra Modi at the G20 summit. One must wonder: is the world seeing the real cost of turning a blind eye to certain aspects of Modi’s past?

Once, Modi, the Hindu nationalist leader, was denied a U.S. visa due to concerns over religious freedom violations. Fast forward a few years, and he’s greeted with grandeur in global capitals, from Paris to Washington.

Clearly, in the shadow of the giant that is China, many previous reservations have been conveniently shelved. But, as any strategist worth their salt knows, ignoring potential problems often leads to future complications.

Realpolitik or Morality: A Fork in the Road

For some western diplomats, the pragmatic approach might be to murmur their concerns quietly, emphasizing the broader strategic relationship. After all, a sturdy rapport with Modi’s India, given its geopolitical weight, is seen by many as non-negotiable.

If history serves as a guide, relationships can endure even the gravest of accusations. One only needs to remember Washington’s brief estrangement from Riyadh post the Jamal Khashoggi incident.

Saudi Arabia, despite the grotesque nature of the allegations, finds itself back in the good graces of western powers. It’s almost as if amnesia grips international relations when enough time elapses.

However, adopting this strategy with India might be a miscalculation. If indeed New Delhi had a hand in the events in Vancouver, turning a deaf ear or merely hitting the pause button on diplomatic niceties could send a dangerous message: that India can act with no repercussions.

This not only emboldens the belief held by powers like China and Russia that the west can be hypocritical but also risks alienating nations in the developing world.

There’s no denying that foreign policy is complex, often a balancing act between interests and values. But there are moments when a clear stand, based on principles, becomes imperative.

And now might be such a time. It’s incumbent on Canada to lay out its evidence transparently. Dancing in the shadows isn’t an option.

Once that’s done, the ball will squarely be in the court of western democracies. They will have to decide: will they solve the puzzle that is India by sidestepping the troubling questions, or will they confront them head-on?

In deciphering India, the U.S. and its allies stand at a crossroads. The choices made today will shape not just their relationship with India, but also the very ethos of their foreign policies.