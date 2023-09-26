Europe’s geopolitical blunder is going to be its undoing

TLDR Europe is making strategic miscalculations, jeopardizing its historical influence.

Poland’s stance on withholding arms to Ukraine questions the EU’s unity.

The EU’s attempt to use trade as a geopolitical tool seems ineffective and often misguided.

It’s baffling, really. Europe, with all its cultural heritage and centuries of geopolitics, seems to be edging closer to its own undoing. Let’s not kid ourselves. The continent, which has historically dictated the world’s tempo, is now caught in its own web of strategic miscalculations.

Europe’s Mirage of Unity

Poland’s recent rattling about withholding arms supplies to Ukraine has thrown the European Union’s unity into question. Yes, the Polish government might soften its stance after the national elections, but the ripple effects are evident. Europe’s dream of wielding trade as a geopolitical lever looks more like a delusion now.

The EU’s lofty proclamations about trade and regulation promoting European interests globally have frequently come across as feeble. Individual nations have their interests, often at odds with collective EU goals. Look at France, for instance.

Succumbing to pressures from beef farmers and environmentalists, they stalled the ratification with the South American Mercosur bloc, despite the broader EU strategy to strengthen ties with Latin America.

Then there’s Germany’s reliance on Russian gas, making Europe strategically vulnerable, especially given the events leading up to the Ukraine invasion.

It’s alarming when nations like Poland threaten the bedrock of the EU’s single market because of transient geopolitical shifts. Such short-sightedness could be the beginning of the end.

Trade as a Tool or Trap?

The European Commission’s occasional submission to select right-wing political factions reveals its dwindling influence. Some argue the commission could have tactically delayed certain decisions, like those related to Ukrainian grain imports, but hindsight is 20/20.

The lingering question remains: Has this recent debacle deterred the EU from utilizing trade as a strategic instrument in the future? Europe’s understanding of its own geopolitical interests seems muddled.

There’s an inherent struggle between the old and the new. While the EU has historically aimed to propagate its so-called “European values,” especially around environmental standards, the mounting tensions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the China-US face-off seem to push for a more confrontational stance.

This translates into a trading system driven by urgent necessities like securing critical minerals. It’s evident that Europe’s age-old goals are now clashing with these emergent needs.

Brussels, caught in this crossfire, is striving to juggle multiple targets with limited tools at its disposal. Frankly, it looks like a recipe for disaster.

Europe’s recent environmental initiatives, though noble, have tarnished its rapport with emerging markets. Their ban on products from recently deforested areas threatens agreements with nations like Indonesia and Malaysia.

Their proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism? It’s ruffled more than a few feathers in India and China.

The EU, which aims to expand export markets, appears trapped, burdened by its goals, and shackled by inadequate mechanisms. Disappointment, it seems, is inevitable.

Meanwhile, trade deficits are driven more by macroeconomic shifts than by trade policies. Despite this, it’s clear that the growing trade imbalance between the EU and China is a mounting concern, casting a cloud over their geopolitical strategies.

To be blunt, Europe’s approach to geopolitics appears to be on a precarious path. Their once-shining arsenal of strategic tools now appears outdated and ineffective.

Unless they recalibrate, Europe’s legacy in the geopolitical arena might be that of missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds. Only time will tell if the continent can steer itself away from its looming undoing.