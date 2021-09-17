TL;DR Breakdown:

A group of Bitcoin enthusiasts in Hungary has erected a statue of the anonymous Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. This marks the first-ever sculpture that pays homage to Nakamoto, whom the group referred to as the god of the cryptocurrency and blockchain market.

“We think of Satoshi as the founding father of the whole cryptocurrency industry. He created Bitcoin, he created the blockchain technology, he’s the god of our market,” said Andras Gyorfi, a journalist and the initiator of the project.

The statue was reportedly erected in a business park near the Danube River in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. It’s a featureless face statue made and wrapped in a bronze hoodie emblazoned with the Bitcoin logo. Just to stay true to the anonymity of the Bitcoin creator, the sculpture was well polished to reflect as a mirror so viewers can see themselves.

The idea is to show that Bitcoin belongs to everyone, according to one of the sculptors, Tamas Gilly.

“It was a big challenge. It is very difficult to make a portrait sculpture of a person that we don’t know exactly what they look like. I hope that through the language of sculpture, I have managed to convey the basic idea of Bitcoin, that it belongs to everyone and no one at the same time.”

Satoshi missed the unveiling

Per the report, the organizers had made an open invitation to the anonymous Bitcoin creator for the unveiling of the statue. They hoped to finally get to know the true identity of the mysterious person behind Bitcoin. However, that didn’t happen. None of the people who attended the event came up claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto.

Nakamoto released the Bitcoin whitepaper in 2018 and brought the network into existence a year later. In 2011, however, the Bitcoin creator bid his last farewell to a fellow developer. The world has yet to know who Satoshi Nakamoto is, although many people claim they are.