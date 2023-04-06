Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023, Hong Kong’s Largest-Ever Premier Digital Asset Event, is here

A Platform for Worldwide Leaders to Discuss the Latest Web3 and Blockchain Trends

Co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, and organised by W3ME, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will take place from April 12 to 15.

HONG KONG, April 5, 2023— As one of the largest crypto-focused events Hong Kong has ever seen, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 (12-15 April) is approaching. More than 300 industry leaders, project founders, investors, representatives from regulatory agencies, experts and scholars will be invited to bring to every participant the cutting-edge Web3 technologies and discuss the key issues for the development of the Web3 future.

The opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will be held on the morning of April 12. The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will kick the event off this opening remarks at the ceremony. Other renowned guests speaking at Morning Session of the Opening Day including Clara Chan, Executive Director for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA); Dr. XIAO Feng, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Blockchain and Chairman of HashKey Group; Hong, President of OKX and Peter YAN King-shun, JP, CEO of Cyberport.

The main stage session in the afternoon of April 12 is themed “What’s next for Virtual Assets”, featuring top-league guests such as Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO of Binance, who will be having a fireside chat with HashKey Capital’s CEO Deng Chao. Other events happening simultaneously across other sub-stages includeinclude sessions on “Integration of Web, AIGC and Privacy Preserving Computing”, (Sub-stage 1), “Hong Kong’s New Development in Web3—The Evolution and Integration from Web2 to Web3” (Sub-stage 2), “Digital Finance Frontiers and Cross-border Trade” (Sub-stage 3), and “DeSoc in Trend—SBT, DAO and SocialFi” (Sub-stage 4). A premium line-up of industry leaders and experts including representatives from OKX, Circle, Fidelity, FalconX, Onyx by J.P. Morgan, Anchorage Digital, Dragonfly Capital, GMX and more will shed light on the frontiers of the virtual asset industry and the Web3 innovations worldwide.

On April 13, Web3 experts will discuss the latest Web3 infrastructure on the main stage in the morning session. In the afternoon, the session “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Metaverse: NFT and GameFi” will have industry heavyweights share their perspectives on the latest developments in the metaverse and NFT field. Events on sub-stages on April 13 include expert panels covering Layer 2 networks, DeFi 2.0, Digital Wallet and DID, DePIN, Regenerative Finance (ReFi), and node validation services.

From April 14 to April 15, we will focus on the development of the Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystems. In the morning of April 14, the session themed “Bitcoin Ecosystem” will take place on the main stage. On April 14 afternoon, HashKey PRO, HashKey’s virtual asset exchange, will launch its special session on sub-stage 2, inviting leaders from global centralised exchanges to explore the future of CeFi. Side events include a discussion of the future of Web3 on sub-stage 3 in the afternoon in collaboration with ThreeDAO.

In the morning of April 15, we will host the Ethereum ecosystem session on the main stage. Panels in the afternoon are covering key issues in the blockchain ecosystem including the future of tokenisation, cross-chain technologies and Web3 security. We are also proud to announce that we will release our latest whitepaper on “Web3 New Economy and Tokenisation” to explore the future of tokenisation.

Speakers from all over the world will share their insights on how to expand and accelerate the applications of Web3 technologies in financial services and other promising fields. On April 14-15, dozens of Web3 and NFT entrepreneurial project teams will present their technology and achievements in front of leading venture capitals at the Web3.0 Demo Day session.



Featuring the biggest names in the global Web3 ecosystem, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 is the destination for everyone—from Web3 professionals, researchers and enthusiasts—to grasp the latest Web3 technology trends and what’s next for the market.



Want to know more? Check out our latest event agenda, speaker and partner line-ups.



Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/hong-kong-web3-festival-2023-tickets-531397453087



Contact the Organiser: w3@blockchain.org

About the Web3 Festival

The inaugural Hong Kong Web3 Festival (12–15 April) is a virtual asset-focused conference co-hosted by the HashKey Group and Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and organised by W3ME at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event will draw more than 10,000 offline attendees and will also feature over 100 crypto projects as exhibitors and 300 distinguished industry leaders, venture capitalists and senior executives from finance institutions as speakers. The Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2023 will be held in sync with the Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (InnoEX), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Together, this series of events are branded as the Business Week of Innovation and Technology (BitWeek) hosted by HKTDC.

Follow Us: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium

About Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

Funded by China Wanxiang Holdings in Sep.2015, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs is a non-profit research institution with Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum as its Chief Scientist. Aiming to accelerate socioeconomic development with blockchain technologies, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs has been gathering global experts together to research such topics as blockchain technology R&D, commercial application, industrial strategies, etc. and providing practical instructions for startups and useful references for policy makers.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is an end-to-end virtual asset financial services group in Asia. The Group provides a complete ecosystem across the entire virtual asset landscape, ranging from trading, custody, venture investment, technologies to Web3 infrastructure. HashKey’s senior team has decades of investment and trading experience and deep market insights gained from tier-one banks, regulators and FinTech ventures. By bringing together the most advanced blockchain research and development and technologies, HashKey identifies potential opportunities and delivers end-to-end solutions that operate within regulatory frameworks with the highest compliance standards. The Group has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, and extensive partnerships with FinTech and blockchain solutions providers, academic institutions and associations.