Hedera Hashgraph joins UK crypto asset business council, HBAR price sees minor impact

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its presence in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape, Hedera Hashgraph, the team behind the HBAR token, has announced its membership in the UK Cryptoasset Business Council (UKCBC). The decision comes from Hedera’s commitment to fostering innovation and advocating for well-crafted policies within the UK’s crypto ecosystem.

Hedera’s entry into UKCBC

The announcement of Hedera’s inclusion in the UKCBC marks a significant milestone for the blockchain-based platform. With a roster boasting notable names like Ripple, Coinbase, Uniswap, and Archax, the UKCBC has emerged as a key player in advancing the UK’s crypto landscape. Hedera’s decision to join the council underscores its dedication to supporting users, investors, and businesses while striving for innovation and consumer protection.

Despite the anticipation surrounding Hedera’s alliance with the UKCBC, the HBAR token has witnessed a minor impact on its price in the immediate aftermath. In the past 24 hours, HBAR experienced a 4.15% decline, mirroring the broader market downturn influenced by Bitcoin’s fluctuations. Moreover, the asset has seen a 6.4% decrease since last, with its current price hovering around $0.1079.

While HBAR battles bearish pressures amidst market fluctuations, it remains a notable performer in the emerging bull market. Notably, the token has shown resilience, experiencing a significant growth trajectory since November of the previous year. Starting from a low of $0.06, HBAR has surged by 123% to reach a yearly peak price of $0.1339. However, despite this upward trend, the asset still lags behind its 2021 all-time high of $0.5701 by approximately 80%.

Hedera Hashgraph: A trailblazer in the crypto space

Hedera Hashgraph is a preeminent, sustainable, enterprise-level public network that caters to the decentralized economy. By offering an efficient system that overcomes the limitations of older blockchain-based platforms, such as slow performance and instability, Hedera has carved a niche for itself in the competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

The announcement of Hedera Hashgraph’s membership in the UK Cryptoasset Business Council signifies a strategic move aimed at furthering the platform’s influence in the crypto space. While the market response to this development has been subdued, HBAR’s performance remains resilient despite short-term fluctuations.

As Hedera continues to champion innovation and advocate for robust policies within the UK’s crypto ecosystem, its alliance with the UKCBC sets the stage for potential growth and collaboration within the industry.