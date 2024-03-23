Shiba Inu vs. Pepe Coin vs. Bitgert Coin: Decoding the Cryptocurrency Trifecta

The crypto market’s fortunes started turning in December 2023. The ETF approval added fuel to the fire, and the prices of most cryptocurrencies skyrocketed. The market cap touched $2.77 trillion in a matter of months before the correction.

The market correction saw Bitcoin prices slashed by 10% in a few days. The rest of the altcoin pack followed suit, except Bitgert. Bitgert continued to rise up the charts as it had done during the last bear market. Bitgert prices jumped by 67% in the last 30 days, outperforming the larger market and other layer-1 blockchains like Solana and Cardano.

Traders on the lookout for good returns in this bull market have also found memecoins like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin a good bet. However, Pepe Coin has outperformed most of the memecoins and has proved resilient.

Let’s take a look at three of the many sparkling bets that are gaining momentum better and independent of the larger market scenario.

Bitgert

Bitgert isn’t your regular layer-1 blockchain like Solana, Cardano, Ethereum, etc. The blockchain uses highly sophisticated proof of Authority consensus to execute transactions at lightning-fast speed and negligible costs. Bitgert offers a transaction speed of up to 100K TPS, whereas Solana still struggles to touch even 3K.

Investors, traders, developers, and meme-coiners are rushing toward Solana and Cardano, which offer low gas fees between $0.003 and $0.005. However, Bitgert is killing the gas-fees game, leaving behind Solana and Cardano at a $0.0000000000001 gas fee.

Bitgert’s token, BRISE, has strong fundamentals like limited supply and deflationary economics, making it a better choice over big-cap tokens like Solana and Cardano with sustained price rises.

Pepe Coin

Pepe Coin was launched in April 2023 as a tribute to Pepe the Frog, the popular internet meme. Pepe capitalizes on the meme frenzy and gives tough competition to the likes of older memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Why does Pepe Coin appeal to the larger investor base despite being a memecoin? Unlike many memecoins, Pepe Coin institutes a no-tax policy and has a redistributive reward system that rewards long-term stakers. Pepe Coin also has a burning mechanism that helps maintain its scarcity.

Pepe Coin has reached a market capitalization of over $1.5 billion and has risen by 654% in the past 30 days!

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is a rip-off of the first-ever successful memecoin, Doge. Shiba Inu was created in August 2020 as an Ethereum-based alternative. Shiba Inu has a dedicated community and several projects under its banner, including an NFT art incubator and a DEX.

Shiba Inu has a full-fledged roadmap and charity initiatives for Dogs. Shiba Inu community dedicated funds to the India Covid-19 relief fund.

Shiba Inu’s market cap is $16 billion, and its price has jumped by 155% in the last 30 days.

Every bull market pumps billions into memecoins, but what if we tell you Bitgert could guarantee returns of 20,000% if it meets its price target of $0.001 in the coming months?