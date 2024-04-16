Famous Composer Hans Zimmer Creates Anthem for Justin Sun’s TRON

Hans Zimmer, famous for his award-winning scores in music, has created a theme for the controversial tech magnate and TRON creator Justin Sun.
Zimmer, a world-renowned composer of epic scores for films such as Gladiator, The Last Samurai, Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die, has now provided his services for the TRON Anthem for Justin Sun.
Tron collaborates with Hans Zimmer
On April 16, Justin Sun revealed his last project in partnership with Hans Zimmer on X (formerly called Twitter).
In another post, the Tron DAO lauded the anthem, saying that it is not just a soundtrack but a masterpiece made to bring the ultimate music experience.
The song almost three minutes in length, features several classic Zimmer elements like choir-like humming, building sequences of string performances, and dramatic drum crescendos, reminiscent of the theme music found in fantasy video games.
Tron said that the anthem was produced within more than two years with an ambition to encourage the community. Nevertheless, it is unclear if Zimmer was paid for creating this theme or if he did it for free.
Tron in the midst of lawsuits
The entity behind the Tron layer-1 blockchain is seeking to have the lawsuit filed against it by the SEC dismissed. It alleges that the lawsuit goes against activities that mainly fall outside of the United States and is beyond the SEC’s jurisdiction as it is not a global regulatory body. This motion for dismissal was filed with a New York federal court on March 28, with the Tron Foundation highlighting that the action by the SEC to enforce U.S. securities laws on mainly international activities exceeds its scope.
The SEC commenced its lawsuit in March last year against Sun and Rainberry Inc., the proprietor of BitTorrent, which is situated in San Francisco and was taken over by Tron in 2018.