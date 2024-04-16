Famous Composer Hans Zimmer Creates Anthem for Justin Sun’s TRON

Hans Zimmer, famous for his award-winning scores in music, has created a theme for the controversial tech magnate and TRON creator Justin Sun.

Zimmer, a world-renowned composer of epic scores for films such as Gladiator, The Last Samurai, Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die, has now provided his services for the TRON Anthem for Justin Sun.

Tron collaborates with Hans Zimmer

On April 16, Justin Sun revealed his last project in partnership with Hans Zimmer on X (formerly called Twitter).

The future of music is NOW! 🚀

I’m thrilled to partner with the legendary @HansZimmer to create the #TRONAnthem. This is a groundbreaking fusion of music and blockchain.Get ready to experience the sound of tomorrow. 👇https://t.co/UYlRqTGSMf pic.twitter.com/9dlK9yajpC — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) April 16, 2024

In another post, the Tron DAO lauded the anthem, saying that it is not just a soundtrack but a masterpiece made to bring the ultimate music experience.

Music is about to change FOREVER! 🎶@HansZimmer + @justinsuntron + @trondao = The #TRONAnthem.



This isn't just a soundtrack, it's the sound of the future. #TRONICS, brace yourselves for the ultimate music x experience!



Listen Now! 👇https://t.co/x7SzGJPaQY pic.twitter.com/Pf3yqhqdNK — TRON DAO (@trondao) April 16, 2024

The song almost three minutes in length, features several classic Zimmer elements like choir-like humming, building sequences of string performances, and dramatic drum crescendos, reminiscent of the theme music found in fantasy video games.

Tron said that the anthem was produced within more than two years with an ambition to encourage the community. Nevertheless, it is unclear if Zimmer was paid for creating this theme or if he did it for free.

Tron in the midst of lawsuits

The entity behind the Tron layer-1 blockchain is seeking to have the lawsuit filed against it by the SEC dismissed. It alleges that the lawsuit goes against activities that mainly fall outside of the United States and is beyond the SEC’s jurisdiction as it is not a global regulatory body. This motion for dismissal was filed with a New York federal court on March 28, with the Tron Foundation highlighting that the action by the SEC to enforce U.S. securities laws on mainly international activities exceeds its scope.

The SEC commenced its lawsuit in March last year against Sun and Rainberry Inc., the proprietor of BitTorrent, which is situated in San Francisco and was taken over by Tron in 2018.