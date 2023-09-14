At Dreamforce, Governor Newsom Probes in to the Vast Potential of AI in California

TL;DR Breakdown

In a captivating address to a massive audience at the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, Governor Gavin Newsom delved into the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in California.

With over 40,000 attendees converging for this momentous event—the largest of its kind since the pandemic—the Governor’s discussion with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff also ventured into pressing concerns plaguing the state and the city of San Francisco itself.

Governor Newsom explores the potential of AI in California

Governor Gavin Newsom took center stage at the Dreamforce conference, captivating the audience with his insights into the role of artificial intelligence in shaping California’s future. He painted a picture of California as a state of dreamers and doers, a place perpetually on the cutting edge of innovation.

Governor Newsom proudly highlighted the abundance of scientists, engineers, researchers, and Nobel laureates in the state during his discussion.

During his conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Newsom emphasized the state’s commitment to harnessing AI’s potential to address pressing challenges, from healthcare to climate change. While the specifics of their conversation were not disclosed, the focus on AI signals California’s intention to remain a global leader in technology and innovation.

Tackling homelessness and organized retail crime

Governor Newsom’s visit to San Francisco coincided with a critical announcement regarding the city’s battle against homelessness. His administration pledged support to San Francisco’s efforts to contest a federal injunction restricting the removal of homeless encampments from streets and sidewalks. Presently, the city can only intervene when shelter offers are declined by tent residents. This development underscores the state’s commitment to finding humane solutions to a complex problem.

Newsom pledged over a quarter of a million dollars to combat organized retail crime in California. In San Francisco, retailers have grappled with safety concerns and substantial losses due to rampant theft, leading to many store closures. The Governor’s financial support signals a determination to address the issue head-on, aiming to restore a sense of security for local businesses.

Dreamforce’s impact on San Francisco

The Dreamforce convention has served as a litmus test for San Francisco’s ongoing struggles with crime, an opioid epidemic, and tent encampments. Despite concerns, attendees at the conference generally expressed satisfaction with the event and their safety. Hadley Lindley, a representative from Aditi Consulting based in Georgia, expressed a sense of security in the vicinity, attributing it to the presence of Dreamforce events, which suggested that safety was not a prominent worry.

Hampton Hill, an employee of Ohio-based Integra Connect, shared a similar sentiment, suggesting that San Francisco presented challenges akin to those in any large city. He supplemented his remarks by emphasizing that there were no significant concerns preventing him from freely walking the streets.

But, there were instances of unease. One pair of conference-goers expressed surprise when their rental car agency advised them not to leave anything in their vehicle, hinting at concerns about theft. Also, despite police patrols around the convention center, an NBC Bay Area crew observed signs of a car burglary behind the Moscone Center—an SUV with two broken windows.

Governor Newsom’s presence at Dreamforce served to emphasize the importance of AI in California’s future. His conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff delved into critical issues such as homelessness and organized retail crime. While attendees generally felt positive about the event and their safety, lingering concerns about crime in San Francisco continue to challenge the city’s reputation as a vibrant and secure destination. As the state grapples with these multifaceted issues, Newsom’s administration remains committed to addressing them head-on.