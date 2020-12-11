TL:DR Breakdown:

More than 13,000 Bitcoin ATMs have been installed around the world.

The installation rate has been growing with every proceeding year, which corresponds with the development in the cryptocurrency industry.

The number of Bitcoin ATMs has surpassed 13,000 globally, according to the information provided by the tracking platform, Coin ATM Radar. Since 2020, there has been a surge in the installation of these machines around the world, more than in previous years. Judging by this, it’s worth mentioning that the increase in cryptocurrency ATMs corresponds to the developments and growth of the industry in every proceeding year.

2020 records more Bitcoin ATMs installed

Following the information on Coin ATM Radar, there are currently 13,020 Bitcoin ATMs available for use around the world. Interestingly, more than half of these machines were installed this year alone. At the beginning of the year, there were only 6,374 digital currency ATMs installed globally. In comparison with the current record, the number of these machines is up by 104 percent (an addition of 6,646 crypto machines since this year).

Most of these machines are located in the United States. About 10,807 Bitcoin ATMs exist in the US, as the country has been topping the list for years now. This is quite understandable, given that the country arguably holds developments, companies, and adoption rate in the entire digital currency space. The second-largest country with crypto ATMs in Canada. There are currently 1,054 of these machines available in the country.

Other countries with three-digit numbers include the United Kingdom (248), Austria (146), Spain (115), and Switzerland (101).

Access to crypto is getting easier

Cryptocurrency ATMs are one other easy-going option to purchase and sell Bitcoin and other digital currency like Ether (ETH), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), aside from exchanges. Using these machines gives a regular experience with the usual cash ATMs, except that cryptocurrency is involved.

Simply put, crypto ATMs allow crypto-to-fiat conversion, and more installation means the digital currency is becoming more accessible and set for mainstream adoption.