Bitcoin ATMs installed around the world have surpassed a total number of 12,000.

The United States and Canada hold the largest numbers.

The rate of Bitcoin automated teller machines (ATMs) installation across the world has jumped since the beginning of this year. The number has been hitting an all-time high (ATH) as the public shifts to contactless payment methods, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, there are over 12,000 Bitcoin ATMs around the world, meaning Bitcoin holders are being provided with convenient means for buying and selling Bitcoin and other supported coins.

The number of Bitcoin ATMs is rising significantly

Starting January this year, there were only a total number of 6,376 Bitcoin ATMs installed worldwide, according to the information provided by Coin ATM Radar. Since then, the installation rate has grown immensely, as there are 12,274 ATMs as of November 24. This represents a 92.5 percent increase from the record in January or the addition of 5,898 ATMs. These Bitcoin machines give users the same experience as regular ATMs, except that cryptocurrency is involved.

Some of these machines enable Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders to easily purchase and sell their digital currencies for cash, using either cards or cash. The United States accounts for the highest number of Bitcoin ATMs installation. Despite not being the first jurisdiction to install such a machine, the country has since taken the lead, growing from 4,215 on January 1 to 10,097 machines on November 24. Canada follows the list with installations across 985 locations.

Africa is gearing up

The continent, Africa, holds the least number of Bitcoin ATM installations, among others. However, the number has been improving as cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow. Currently, there are a total of 13 crypto ATMs available in a few African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and others.