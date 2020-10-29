Bitcoin ATM locations extend to as many as 72 locations.

United States leading with 9255 locations.

Canada is only other country with over 500 Bitcoin ATM locations.

Bitcoin ATMs are now a mainstream concept and as much as the cryptocurrency becomes mainstream, Bitcoin ATM locations are becoming more important. So far there are about 56 Bitcoin manufacturers with as many as 11500 Bitcoin ATMs placed across the globe. The king of cryptocurrency is also speeding up to the 12th birthday on the 31st of October 2020

Bitcoin ATM locations across 72 countries

So far there are 72 countries spread across the globe with active Bitcoin ATM locations. Users and can buy and sell Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies at these points. Despite heavy regulatory concerns, United States continues to lead the number of Bitcoin ATMs, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, Austria, Spain, and Switzerland. Each of these countries has at least 100 Bitcoin ATMs present.