With the recent explosion of Metaverse related business, investors and entrepreneurs have begun to saturate the market with new ideas, new technologies, and new companies. Jimmy Helmis and Chis Maalouf are the founders of Galaxy Arena, an e-sports venue that will host professional MMA and boxing bouts within the Metaverse and has created a new training program. They are the pioneers of a new play to earn system called “Train to Earn” which allows users to follow workout routines from top athletes and earn Essence (the Galaxy Arena token) rewards at the same time. Getting paid to stay fit has never been more convenient for the consumer.

The train to earn system established by Galaxy Arena will utilize their dojo to create an immersive platform that connects trainers with individuals and offer classes in the Metaverse with AR and VR technology. And by giving their native token, Essence, many use cases, they plan on creating a thriving economy where users can buy and sell digital assets. It is the perfect combination of fitness and finance that gives incentive to the individual to complete classes and then connect with the Galaxy Arena community.

Since the start of Galaxy Arena, the company has raised over 600k in their private sale and forged an incredible network of partnerships with companies such as X Tech, Coinbound, Simplex, Arloopa, 8i, AR Watches, and First Round Management. Additionally, they have been backed by notable influencers like Paige Vanzant, Mike Holston, and Mike Rashid. This backing by both businesses and individuals has given credibility and exposure to a company that is “poised to become the premier destination for sports, entertainment, e-commerce, cryptocurrency exchange, e-sports, unique VR experiences, and so much more”, as they confidently state.

Recently, the founders sat down to speak about the biggest challenge they have faced in growing their company. They relate that it has been the “project coordination due to the fact that we work with an international team in different time zones. And finding a seasoned architect to create the Galaxy Arena Blueprints.” In an ever-increasing digital work market and with the growing demand for virtual companies, Galaxy Arena has landed at the front of a new business wave and is discovering the unique sets of challenges that face companies like theirs. Yet, they are primed to capitalize on an industry that is only just beginning to display its potential.

