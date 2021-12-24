TL;DR Breakdown

The FBI, Citibank, Sony, and Japanese authorities joined hands to reclaim BTC bought with money swindled from Sony.

Per the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the case is going on well as the authorities now have the private keys to the wallet holding the BTC.

The US DOJ has confirmed that the FBI is advancing with its current case properly since it has private keys to BTC wallet. The wallet is said to hold BTC bought using money embezzled from Sony. Now, Citibank and the Japanese authorities are working closely to refund the holdings to the multinational company.

FBI reclaims BTC bought with money embezzled from Sony

Per the US DOJ, the country has filed a forfeiture complaint to repossess BTC bought through $154 million embezzled from Sony. The suspect stole the cash from a Sony branch he was working in and hid it as BTC.

The announcement also said that the FBI and other Japanese authorities carried out the investigations with help from Citibank and Sony. It added that the result of the cooperation bore the success of attaining the private keys to the wallet holding the BTC.

The funds were allegedly defrauded by Rei Ishii, a worker at the Tokyo subsidiary of Sony Corporation. He embezzled the cash in May while it was worth $154 Million and hid it in a US bank in California. He later purchased 3,879 BTC, worth more than $180 million.

After investigations, the DOJ also said that the FBI seized the crypto holdings on DEC. 1, 2021. The FBI unearthed the technique that Ishii had used. The culprit had transferred the BTC to a private address then later held it in a cold wallet.

The DOJ added that all traceable BTC is in the hands of the authorities and in intact storage. Japan has charged Rei Ishii for the wrongful act, and the US acting Attorney, Randy Grossman, said that it is willing to refund the money to Sony.

Regulators dawn on cryptos to flush out scammers

The regulators are keen on cryptocurrencies since the anonymity of this innovation encourages scammers to misuse them. These authorities seek to introduce tough measures to ensure that illegal activities like embezzlement and financial proliferation fail.

Per Cryptopolitan, The US has joined hands with South Korea to help conclude a crypto scamming case from 2017. The report also said that the FBI helped South Korea to identify the suspects, and now it will continue aiding them till the case is concluded.

The US regulators have also solved the Bitconnect scam case where investors lost about $2 billion. In September, they arrested the rig leader of the scam, Glenn Marco, who pleaded guilty to the allegations against him. Marco was among the perpetrators of the fake ICOs in 2017.

A lot of money was stolen from investors at the time, but the regulators are working to recover it and set rules to govern these assets.