AvatarDamilola Lawrence - June 16, 2023
2 mins read

French authorities launch preliminary investigation into Binance for illegal activities and money laundering

The French branch of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is facing a preliminary investigation by the finance judicial investigation service under the direction of the specialized interregional jurisdiction of Paris. The investigation, which began in February 2022, focuses on allegations of illegal canvassing of clients and aggravated money laundering. These allegations have raised concerns about the platform's compliance with financial regulations in France. The investigation specifically targets Binance's failure to fulfill its obligations regarding procedures known as "know your customer" (KYC). KYC procedures require financial services to conduct necessary checks to prevent their platforms from being used for money laundering. It is suspected that Binance may have neglected these obligations, potentially enabling illicit financial activities through its platform. French authorities have intensified their efforts to combat money laundering and financial crimes in the cryptocurrency industry. The investigation into Binance's alleged illegal client canvassing reflects the growing concerns surrounding the industry's compliance with regulatory requirements. By scrutinizing Binance's adherence to KYC procedures, authorities aim to ensure the platform's compliance with anti-money laundering measures and protect investors. Subheading 2: Suspicions of Aggravated Money Laundering In addition to allegations of illegal client canvassing, Binance is also facing suspicions of aggravated money laundering. The investigation focuses on acts of money laundering carried out by perpetrators of offenses that generated profits. This aspect of the investigation aligns with some of the allegations made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in their recent proceedings against Binance. The SEC charged Binance on June 5, 2022, with evading securities laws. The allegations suggest that Binance offered its services to American customers illegally. The SEC noted that until August 2021, Binance did not require all customers to complete KYC documents. The lack of stringent KYC procedures raised concerns about the potential misuse of the platform for money laundering and other illicit activities. The suspicions of aggravated money laundering further underscore the importance of robust regulatory measures within the cryptocurrency industry. Regulators worldwide are increasing their focus on ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering regulations to prevent illicit financial activities. The investigation into Binance's alleged aggravated money laundering serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to safeguard the integrity of the financial system and protect investors.

TL;DR Breakdown

  • French authorities launch a preliminary investigation into Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for alleged illegal client canvassing and aggravated money laundering.
  • The investigation focuses on Binance's failure to fulfill obligations regarding "know your customer" (KYC) procedures aimed at preventing money laundering.
  • The investigation aligns with recent allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance for evading securities laws and offering services to American customers illegally.

According to reports by French Daily Le Monde, the French branch of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is currently under a preliminary investigation by French authorities for alleged illegal canvassing of clients.

The investigation, initiated in February 2022 and led by the finance judicial investigation service under the direction of the specialized interregional jurisdiction of Paris, focuses on whether Binance failed to comply with regulatory obligations, particularly in relation to the “know your customer” (KYC) procedures. These procedures are designed to prevent money laundering and require financial services to conduct thorough checks on their clients.

The investigation aims to determine whether Binance violated its obligations regarding client onboarding and whether the exchange’s procedures adequately addressed the risks associated with money laundering. French authorities are closely examining Binance’s compliance with KYC regulations, as failure to properly implement these procedures could potentially enable illicit financial activities and money laundering through the platform.

Suspicions of aggravated money laundering

In addition to allegations of illegal client canvassing, French authorities are investigating Binance for suspicions of aggravated money laundering. The investigation involves examining possible breaches related to competition with investment operations, concealment, and conversion, all of which could have generated illicit profits. These suspicions align with some of the allegations the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought forth in their recent legal proceedings against Binance.

The SEC charged Binance on June 5 with evading securities laws, accusing the exchange of illegally offering its services to American customers. One of the specific concerns raised by the SEC was Binance’s lax approach to KYC procedures. The regulatory body noted that until August 2021, Binance did not require all its customers to complete KYC documentation. This raised significant concerns about the potential for the platform to facilitate illicit financial activities and money laundering.

The investigation into Binance’s compliance with French law governing crypto-asset platforms is another crucial aspect of the case. Since 2019, operating as a “digital asset service provider” in France has required obtaining approval from the Financial Markets Authority (AMF). This approval ensures that platforms adhere to strict regulations and safeguard customers’ interests. Binance, which began operating in France in 2020, is suspected of engaging in advertising activities before obtaining proper registration with the AMF in May 2022. This potential breach of French law is an additional focus of the ongoing investigation

Avatar

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

