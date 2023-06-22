Former Credit Suisse CEOs under fire because of this

TL;DR Breakdown

In a turn of events that has sent tremors through the world of struct finance, former executives from the embattled Swiss bank, Credit Suisse, find themselves in the crosshairs of a class-action lawsuit.

The list of accused includes three former CEOs: Thomas Gottstein, Tidjane Thiam, and Brady Dougan, amongst several other executives. The lawsuit, filed by a coalition of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bondholders, holds these leaders culpable for the bank’s precipitous decline.

The allegation, as severe as it is significant, accuses the executives of fostering a culture rife with recklessness and irresponsibility, prioritizing short-term gains over sound risk management and compliance.

Chasing short-term profits: The road to ruin

The lawsuit sheds light on the governance and cultural issues that, in the claimants’ view, permeated the top echelons of Credit Suisse.

The bondholders accuse the bank’s leadership of perpetuating an environment that elevated the pursuit of profits and high-risk trades above the observance of proper risk management protocols and lawful conduct.

These alleged actions, the plaintiffs argue, were chiefly responsible for the erosion of trust in the bank, leading to its eventual collapse.

The lawsuit does not provide a specific figure for the compensation sought by the plaintiffs, but it is clear that the bank’s actions have led to significant financial loss for these investors.

The fallout: Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds and legal backlash

The events leading to the lawsuit trace back to Credit Suisse’s recent rescue deal, overseen by the Swiss government. In an unanticipated twist, Switzerland’s regulator made the decision to render nearly $18 billion of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds worthless.

This move flouted the traditional practice of granting bondholders preferential treatment in debt recovery, sending shockwaves through the markets and prompting a flurry of legal actions.

In the aftermath, the country’s Federal Administrative Court has received a staggering 230 claims against the financial regulator, FINMA, for its decision to wipe out the value of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds.

Credit Suisse’s new owner, UBS (UBSG.S), which assumed control of the bank following the government-engineered rescue, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Similarly, attempts to reach the former CEOs for comment proved unfruitful. A representative from Exos Financial, a firm founded and led by Dougan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As the world of struct finance continues to observe the unfolding saga at Credit Suisse, it becomes evident that the actions taken by the bank’s former leadership are now under scrutiny.

As the lawsuit progresses, questions of responsibility and the necessity of sound risk management continue to surface, prompting a reevaluation of practices within the financial sector.

This lawsuit signifies more than a battle over losses; it underscores the ongoing struggle between short-term profitability and the long-term stability of financial institutions.

