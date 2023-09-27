Former bank CEO sinks company in crypto investment scam

TLDR Former CEO stands accused of sinking the Heartland Tri-State Bank by utilizing company funds for a crypto investment that ultimately turned out to be a scam.

A recent Bloomberg report has unveiled a troubling financial scandal involving the former Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Tri-State Bank, Shan Hanes. Hanes, who once led the local bank in Kansas, USA, stands accused of sinking the institution by utilizing company funds for a cryptocurrency investment that ultimately turned out to be a scam.

The crypto investment scam unveiled

Heartland Tri-State Bank primarily served local farmers and businesses by offering lending services. However, the bank’s fortunes took a drastic turn when its CEO, Shan Hanes, embarked on a risky venture in the cryptocurrency market. According to the Bloomberg report, Hanes had diverted a substantial portion of the company’s capital into a cryptocurrency investment based in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, this venture hit a roadblock, leading Hanes to take a perilous step.

The first signs of Hanes’s financial troubles emerged when he approached one of the bank’s wealthiest clients, seeking a loan of $12 million. It was revealed that Hanes informed the client that he had been investing in cryptocurrencies with assistance from an unidentified party. However, he claimed that an issue with wire payments had arisen, necessitating the substantial loan to recover his investments.

In a desperate attempt to secure the funds, Hanes even offered a staggering $1 million in interest on the loan. Despite these efforts, he was unsuccessful in obtaining the loan from the client. Subsequently, the company began experiencing internal turmoil as the situation escalated.

The repercussions of Hanes’s actions extended beyond the bank’s internal strife. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced its intention to spend over $54 million to ensure the protection of the bank’s customers.

While specific details of the cryptocurrency scam remain unclear, the Bloomberg report suggests that Hanes may have fallen victim to a type of fraudulent scheme known as “pig-butchering,” where victims are coerced into providing more funds to recover their initial investments. Law enforcement estimates indicate that billions of dollars have been lost to similar scams.

Following the bank’s insolvency, the reins of Heartland Tri-State Bank were taken over by Dream First, a different financial institution. Remarkably, the transition ensured that customers’ funds remained secure, with no losses incurred during the shift. However, shareholders of the now-defunct bank are left grappling with the aftermath of the financial wreckage.