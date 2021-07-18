TL;DR Breakdown

Dolce and Gabbana partners UNX to float fashion NFT wearable

Gucci was the first fashion house to launch NFT

Fashion firms are uniquely partnering game developers to break in the digital asset space

Italian luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana has partnered with digital marketplace UNX to float a collection of fashion NFT wearables. They call it called ‘Collezione Genesi’ (Genesis collection).

The fashion brand made the announcement in a tweet as they described the coming fashion NFT collection Alta Moda” (high fashion) and posted a link to view a promotional trailer that reveals the first concept, ‘Dress from a Dream.’

Dolce&Gabbana proudly reveals #DGGenesi, the first ever Alta Moda NFT exclusive collection in partnership with luxury marketplace @UNXD_NFT. @0xPolygon

Reserve your spot at link https://t.co/ic0o2iMgIz pic.twitter.com/Zx1UAHsdDw — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) July 14, 2021

Those who are interested in owning any of the collections can reserve their place in the queue for the launch through a mailing list form.

Fans who signup with the list are promised “early access” NFTs if they invite their friends.

Local sources in Italy reports that the Genesis collection will be promoted at D&G’s upcoming Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Gioielleria shows in Venice between August 28 and 30. Reportedly, the collection is inspired by the city.

However, D&G, as the fashion brand is usually called, is not the first fashion house to get a foot in the NFT space with augmented reality wearables. Just last month, Gucci sold its first NFT through Christie’s for a price of $25,000, making it one of the most expensive items ever sold by the fashion brand.

Gucci’s fashion NFT

Unlike D&G, Gucci’s Aria NFT was not a wearable. It was a video inspired by the fashion house Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

Gucci used the NFT to mark its hundredth anniversary.

Beyond Gucci and D&G, several other fashion brands have been breaking into the digital world uniquely through video games.

Louis Vuitton in 2019 partnered with video game developer Riot Games to launch a League of Legends-inspired collection.

British designer Burberry provided exclusive NFTs for Mythical Games’ sandbox multiplayer game Blankos Block Party last month.

NFTs have become an easy platform for many industries to leverage and generate more income while deepening relationships with their fans.