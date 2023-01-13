logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Europol cripples crypto call center fraudulent activity

Europol Cripples Crypto Call Center Fraudulent Activity

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Through a remarkable collaboration of Eurojust and Europol, law enforcement agents were able to shut down fraudulent crypto investment call centers.
  • The criminals utilized social media for their scams.

European authorities recently exposed a fraudulent network of call centers based in Serbia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Germany that lured unsuspecting victims into investing massive amounts of capital in crypto schemes. According to Eurojust’s press release on Thursday, the criminal network scammed countless victims in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, and Canada out of tens of millions of euros.

After conducting searches in 4 call centers and 18 locations, the team apprehended 14 individuals in Serbia and one more suspect in Germany.

In 2021, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Stuttgart and the State Office of Criminal Investigations of Baden-Württemberg initiated inquiries into the suspicious online scam.

The culprits utilized social media for their fraudulent plots

In the coordinated enforcement action, over 250 people were interviewed by law enforcement, and approximately 150 computers, electronic devices, and data back-ups, along with three cryptocurrency wallets containing around $1 million in digital currency, were confiscated; additionally, three cars, two luxury flats, and €50.000 (approximately $54.000) in cash were seized.

Europol sounded a warning, saying the findings of their investigation imply that there can be many cases going unreported. What’s more alarming is that this criminal organization has four call centers in eastern Europe and could have amassed hundreds of millions of euros from these illegal activities.

The culprits used social media to advertise their fraudulent plots, luring victims to websites that falsely promised stunning returns from investing in cryptocurrencies. Europol reports that the perpetrators, primarily targeting those in Germany, would initially encourage victims to invest low amounts yet ultimately coerce them into transferring much larger sums.

Reports claim that Cyprus was the primary location for the culprits to hide their illicit earnings.

This year has been no stranger to major crypto-related criminal cases, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently charging six individuals for their part in CoinDeal – a scrupulous scheme that potentially swindled more than $45 million from investors around the world.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space.

Related News

Hot Stories

Europol cripples crypto call center fraudulent activity
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Price increases again as bullish momentum soars to $0.3314
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Cardano teases expansion with new technology
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL increases value to $16.82
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
'Tiny' NFT game announces plan to ditch Solana blockchain
13 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Cardano teases expansion with new technology
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Is today's crypto bounce a reversal?
13 January, 2023
2 mins read
Is Nexo involved in money laundering?
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
SBF targets Binance’s CZ in his recent FTX pre-mortem overview
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Another top crypto company announces the sacking of more than a quarter of their staff amid massive layoffs across the ecosystem
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here