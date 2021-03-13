TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum CEO identifies layer-2 rollups as a feasible scalability solution.

When implemented, it would improve the network’s scalability by 100 folds.

Buterin says the rollups would be released in a few months.

Ethereum scalability concerns to end months from now

The current backlog experienced on Ethereum has cost the platform dearly as customers were forced to look for other alternatives. Amid the current scaling issue, the CEO, Vitalik Buterin has announced that his team may be close to providing solutions. He revealed that layer-two solutions could increase the platform’s scalability by100x in a little time.

The impact of the protocol on the mainstream acceptance of decentralized finance cannot be pushed aside. Its programmable smart contract provided more functionalities for DeFi projects. However, the rise in trading activity on the platform resulted in a spike in gas fees. The high gas cost became a concern for DeFi projects and users alike. However, in a recent interview, Vitalik explained that the scalability problems on the platform could end very soon ahead of the ETH 2.0 launch.

Layer-two Rollups to provide a 100x boost to Ethereum scalability solutions

Vitalik explained that one of the faster routes to the much-anticipated scalability solution is the layer-2 rollups. He noted that the rollups, which could come in a month from now, would improve the network’s performance and considerably lower the gas fees. The layer-2 Ethereum scalability solutions would allow a sidechain to record and confirm all transactions. Thereafter, the transactions are rolled up into a single transaction to be approved by the mainchain. This would improve, to a large extent, the transaction speed on the platform.

Buterin believes that the rollup solutions would increase the scalability of the platform by 100 folds. He added that the network’s performance could rise by 1000-fold if the rollups are combined with layer-1 solutions like sharding. However, the rollups would make transactions more on the platform.