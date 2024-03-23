Loading...

Ethereum faces FUD amidst record inflows to centralized exchanges

Ethereum

Contents
1. Record inflows to CEXes amidst security concerns
2. Long-term holders remain resilient
TL;DR

  • Ethereum’s underperforming due to FUD and regulatory worries is leading to a rush of ETH to exchanges.
  • Long-term holders are holding strong as they accumulate ETH despite the turbulence.
  • Ethereum’s future is uncertain amidst regulatory scrutiny and doubts over ETF approval.

In recent developments within the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum (ETHUSD) has faced a barrage of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) causing investor concerns. While passionate holders remain resilient, recent data suggests a surge in ETH inflows to centralized exchanges (CEXes) amidst growing apprehensions regarding Ethereum‘s security status and regulatory scrutiny.

Record inflows to CEXes amidst security concerns

According to leading blockchain data tracker IntoTheBlock, Ethereum has witnessed its largest weekly net inflows into centralized exchanges since September 2022. Scared holders reportedly transferred approximately $720 million worth of ETH to CEXes, reflecting heightened anxiety surrounding the cryptocurrency’s security and regulatory landscape.

IntoTheBlock’s latest On-Chain Insights newsletter attributes Ethereum’s underperformance to the pervasive FUD circulating in the market. Despite a remarkable rally in Bitcoin (BTC), ETH has lagged, falling short of the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis. The ratio of ETHBTC has also dwindled, nearing its lowest point since June 2022. While BTC has surpassed its 2021 high, Ethereum’s ascent halted 32% shy of its all-time high (ATH).

The recent wave of FUD has intensified amid reports suggesting investigations into the Ethereum Foundation by law enforcement agencies. This development has sparked concerns that Ethereum might be classified as a security in the U.S., potentially jeopardizing the prospects of Ethereum ETF approval. Criticism has been directed towards the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) by U.S. congresspersons and Coinbase CLO for its alleged failure to shield Ethereum from regulatory crackdowns.

Long-term holders remain resilient

Despite the prevailing FUD and regulatory uncertainties, long-term ETH holders exhibit confidence in the cryptocurrency. The amount of Ether held in wallets for over one year has consistently reached new highs, indicating steadfast commitment among long-term investors despite negative market sentiment.

Ethereum’s recent underperformance in the cryptocurrency market has been attributed to widespread FUD, exacerbated by concerns over its security status and regulatory scrutiny. The surge in ETH inflows to centralized exchanges reflects growing apprehensions among investors. At the same time, the looming possibility of Ethereum being classified as a security in the U.S. raises doubts regarding its future trajectory, particularly regarding ETF approval. 

However, despite these challenges, long-term ETH holders remain steadfast in their commitment to the cryptocurrency, as evidenced by the continuous accumulation of Ether in wallets held for over one year. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, the fate of Ethereum hangs in the balance amidst shifting regulatory dynamics and market sentiments.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

