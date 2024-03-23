BlackRock may pause Ethereum ETF plans over client demand

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, may reconsider its application for a spot in the Ethereum ETF. This follows the successful launch of its Bitcoin ETF in January 2024. During a conversation at the Bitcoin Investor Day conference in New York, Robert Mitchnick, BlackRock’s head of digital assets, highlighted a predominant interest in Bitcoin among the firm’s clientele. He mentioned that compared to Bitcoin, the demand for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies is significantly lower. Mitchnick’s remarks underscore a potential pivot in BlackRock’s digital asset strategy, focusing more on Bitcoin due to client preferences.

The firm has not made a definitive decision on whether it will proceed with the Ethereum ETF application. This indecision comes at a time when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its review of BlackRock’s application to May 2024. Despite the uncertainty, BlackRock’s commitment to exploring the digital asset space remains strong, evidenced by the recent recruitment of Matt Kunk as Digital Assets Product Strategist. Kunk’s role includes leading the company’s efforts on iShares digital assets ETFs, signaling continued interest in the sector despite the Ethereum ETF’s uncertain future.

BlackRock rethinks Ethereum ETF amid regulatory concerns

The hesitation over the Ethereum ETF comes amid broader regulatory scrutiny of Ethereum by the SEC. There are ongoing discussions within the industry about the possibility of Ethereum being classified as a security, similar to the SEC’s designation of XRP. Such a classification could complicate the approval process for an Ethereum ETF. Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital, suggests that the SEC’s inquiries into crypto firms’ dealings with the Ethereum Foundation could be a sign of increased scrutiny. This raises questions about the original Ethereum ICO in 2014, potentially complicating the regulatory landscape for Ethereum and its classification.

Despite these challenges, key industry players like Coinbase have expressed support for Ethereum. They argue against differing regulatory views on the asset class by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the SEC. The industry’s support for Ethereum underscores a collective belief in its value beyond regulatory hurdles. BlackRock’s potential shift away from an Ethereum ETF does not diminish the asset’s significance in the broader digital asset ecosystem.

BlackRock’s ongoing digital asset initiatives

While the future of the Ethereum ETF remains uncertain, BlackRock continues to explore other avenues within the digital asset space. The asset manager recently announced the launch of its BUIDL stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. This move is part of BlackRock’s broader efforts in tokenization and digital asset innovation. Such initiatives reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to understanding and leveraging blockchain technology, regardless of the specific outcomes of individual ETF applications.



BlackRock’s cautious approach to the Ethereum ETF reflects a broader trend of asset managers navigating the complex regulatory and demand-driven landscape of digital assets. As the market evolves, BlackRock and other institutions are likely to adjust their strategies to align with client interests and regulatory developments. The firm’s exploration of blockchain technology and digital assets beyond Ethereum signals a long-term interest in the sector, promising continued innovation and investment in the space.