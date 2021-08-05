TL;DR Breakdown

Leeds United set to float fan token to boost relationship with fans.

Over 48 major sporting outfits have their fan token via Socios.com.

Leeds launched fan token to boost fan engagement says club executive.

One of the most impressive EPL club last season, Leeds United, has joined other professional football clubs to delve into the world of digital assets.

In a press statement on Thursday, the EPL Club (Leeds United) announced a partnership with Chiliz, global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Both entities partnered to launch a $LUFC Fan Token on the fan engagement and rewards app Socios.com.

The fan token is expected to launch soon, with members of Leeds and season ticket holders having the option to receive a free $LUFC Fan Token for a limited time. The token will help holders access every engagement opportunity on Socios.com.

EPL Club Leeds go crypto

Beyond EPL club, 48 other sports team partner Socios.com

Per the release, 48 major sporting organizations have partnered with Socios.com to launch Fan Tokens. Some of them include FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Everton, and the Argentina and Portugal national football teams and a number of leading teams from F1, esports, and cricket.

The fan token will help Leeds fans worldwide create new experiences and allow them to become part of a vibrant and engaged digital community on Socios.com.

Fans of the EPL club with the fan token can put their skills to the test against other fans from around the world in club-related games, competitions, and quizzes, competing in global leaderboards, and earning real-life and digital club-related accolades, benefits and experiences along the way.

They will also be able to access club-related content and participate in interactive votes with the club throughout the season.

Why Leeds United chose crypto

Paul Bell, Executive Director at Leeds United, explained that the partnership is another step forward for Leeds United as the club looks at opportunities for fans around the globe to get even closer to the club.

“We are committed to innovation on and off the field, and this represents our first step into blockchain technology. We are delighted to take this step with Socios.com, he said.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, said: “Leeds United is already a globally recognised club, but they won new fans the world over with their impressive return to Premier League action last season.

“The club understands the importance of global fan engagement. Through $LUFC Fan Tokens, Leeds supporters worldwide will be able to join a global community of fans brought together by their passion for the club.