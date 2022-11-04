logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products

MultiversX PR 1667575304Ifam26I0bm

Sibiu, Romania, 4th November, 2022, Chainwire

Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier.

The metaverse-forward company introduces three new products as the pillars for its evolution.

  • xFabric is a sovereign blockchain module, and core blockchain applications. Deployable in minutes. Fully customizable. Including a great set of features and use cases for any creative, brand or company.
  • xPortal is a true SuperApp. The portal to the Metaverse. The home of your avatar. Everything finance. A debit card. Friends, chat and social. Accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world.
  • xWorlds is a world creation engine. Enabling a network of interoperable metaverse worlds. Beginning with the very first world. xWorlds is a platform developed in partnership with Improbable enabling unprecedented new experiences deeply integrated with xPortal and xFabric.

“Incredible amounts of creative energy are being poured into multiple compelling metaverse visions.” said Beniamin Mincu, CEO and founder of MultiversX (formerly Elrond Network). “MultiversX is building the collaborative framework and composable toolkit to set up the stage for a positive sum game of enormous stakes. For reimagining the entire spectrum of human experience and for reinventing the frontend of every business vertical.”

MultiversX will continue to build on the remarkable success of the Elrond Network, technology, community and ecosystem. It will continue to advance the groundbreaking scalable blockchain protocol and tools on the mission of proliferating Web3 technology.

Furthermore, it will expand and broaden the original scope and create the unique opportunity for its millions of users and vibrant ecosystem to lead the once-in-a-generation societal shift towards the metaverse.

The momentous transformation will unfold over a 3 day event at the Brongniart palace in Paris, where Jean-Noel Barrot, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications,  Sebastian Burduja, Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization, and important Industry leaders from finance, blockchain, Web3 and the Metaverse, will be introduced to the broadened MultiversX scope, products and path forward.

https://multiversx.com

Contact

Head of Marketing
Dan Voicu
MultiversX
dan.voicu@elrond.com
+40 (742) 684 900

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
chainwire

chainwire

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, FTX Token, and Monero Daily Price Analyses – 4 November Morning Prediction
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
HBAR Price Prediction 2022-2031: Hedera Hashgraph Soon to Retest its ATH?
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA enters a bullish zone at $0.4091
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Canada begins consultations with stakeholders on Crypto and CBDC
04 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Why crypto is up this week (31 Oct to 4 Nov)
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Did Twitter halt its plan to launch a crypto wallet?
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Here's why the GALA token dumped by 90%
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Fidelity to offer commission-free BTC and ETH Trading to Retail Investors
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Bullish: MasterCard picks seven crypto startups for growth program
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here