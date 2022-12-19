Poll ends: Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO

Tesla’s chief Elon Musk is seriously reconsidering his position as chief executive officer of the popular microblogging and social network platform, Twitter. On Sunday, Musk started a poll asking his followers, and perhaps Twitter users, whether he should step down as the head of the platform, which the majority of the voters supported.

The poll ended minutes, leading to press time. About 57.5% of the 17.3 million votes supported Musk’s stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive officer.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

While the billionaire said he would abide by the final result of the Twitter role, Musk also mentioned in a separate tweet that stepping down isn’t actually a major concern but finding a replacement that can keep Twitter alive.

The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

On that note, many people conveyed interest in assuming the role of chief executive officer at Twitter, including top players in the cryptocurrency space. Edward Snowden, a crypto and Bitcoin enthusiast, is among the many people who have shown interest in becoming the new Twitter CEO. But Snowden caught more eye amid his willingness to collect payment in Bitcoin if appointed.

I take payment in Bitcoin. https://t.co/wW0Qa9NxWi — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 19, 2022

A few people, including Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao, weren’t in support of Musk’s stepping down. “No, stay the course,” Zhao tweeted. Noteworthily, Binance was among the companies that aided Musk’s Twitter takeover in October. The largest crypto exchange reportedly invested about $500 million in the deal.

Will Elon Musk step down?

Weeks after acquiring Twitter, however, Elon Musk hinted he wouldn’t hold onto the position of a chief executive officer at the social media platform for long. As WSJ reported in November, Musk had planned to reduce his time at Twitter and “find somebody else to run Twitter over time.” The billionaire, who’s also behind Tesla and SpaceX, said that overseeing Twitter’s operations was becoming time-consuming.

Meanwhile, it remains unknown whether Musk will abide by the poll result. Elsewhere, he tweeted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”