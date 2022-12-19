logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Poll ends: Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO

Poll ends: Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Elon Musk started a Twitter poll on Sunday on whether he should step down as CEO.
  • The poll ended, and 57.5% of the voters said “yes.”
  • Musk said the real question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.

Tesla’s chief Elon Musk is seriously reconsidering his position as chief executive officer of the popular microblogging and social network platform, Twitter. On Sunday, Musk started a poll asking his followers, and perhaps Twitter users, whether he should step down as the head of the platform, which the majority of the voters supported. 

57.5% voted for Elon Musk to step down as Twitter’s CEO

The poll ended minutes, leading to press time. About 57.5% of the 17.3 million votes supported Musk’s stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive officer.

While the billionaire said he would abide by the final result of the Twitter role, Musk also mentioned in a separate tweet that stepping down isn’t actually a major concern but finding a replacement that can keep Twitter alive.

On that note, many people conveyed interest in assuming the role of chief executive officer at Twitter, including top players in the cryptocurrency space. Edward Snowden, a crypto and Bitcoin enthusiast, is among the many people who have shown interest in becoming the new Twitter CEO. But Snowden caught more eye amid his willingness to collect payment in Bitcoin if appointed. 

A few people, including Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao, weren’t in support of Musk’s stepping down. “No, stay the course,” Zhao tweeted. Noteworthily, Binance was among the companies that aided Musk’s Twitter takeover in October. The largest crypto exchange reportedly invested about $500 million in the deal.

Will Elon Musk step down?

Weeks after acquiring Twitter, however, Elon Musk hinted he wouldn’t hold onto the position of a chief executive officer at the social media platform for long. As WSJ reported in November, Musk had planned to reduce his time at Twitter and “find somebody else to run Twitter over time.” The billionaire, who’s also behind Tesla and SpaceX, said that overseeing Twitter’s operations was becoming time-consuming. 

Meanwhile, it remains unknown whether Musk will abide by the poll result. Elsewhere, he tweeted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Poll ends: Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Solcial goes live on Solana mainnet
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Infamous Hacker Steals 14 BAYCs worth over 852 ETH ($1.07 million)￼
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Price corrects downward to $0.2638 during bearish movements
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Nigeria set to legalize Bitcoin usage
19 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Poll ends: Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Solcial goes live on Solana mainnet
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Is there another FTX-like crash happening in the form of Ledger?
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 18th Dec: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE
18 December, 2022
2 mins read
DCG suspends repayments citing liquidity issues
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here