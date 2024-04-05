El Salvador celebrates first Bitcoin diploma graduates

El Salvador marked a historic event on April 2nd, 2024 when the country honored a graduating class in the “Bitcoin diploma” program. The 2022 initiative, organized by the non-profit organization Mi Primer Bitcoin, seeks to instill Salvadorans with vital understanding and practical skills in Bitcoin. The development of the program was prompted by the country’s move in 2021, as the first one in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, as part of its overall policy to include digital currencies in the national economic system.

The Ministry of Education supports the “Bitcoin Diploma” program. It presents a comprehensive course intended to address the challenges of Bitcoin use. The curriculum, which includes a financial literacy workbook, is available open-source on GitHub. The resource has traversed national borders and is being used by The Node Network program in 18 countries. The launch of the program is in line with El Salvador’s intention to take the lead in this kind of education on a global scale.

El Salvador graduates display Bitcoin skills

The graduate’s practical skills were displayed in San Bartolo during the graduation ceremony. The panel, which was composed of experts, developers, engineers, and finance professionals, evaluated the graduates. They did things such as making backup wallets and executing Bitcoin Lightning Network transaction tasks. This occasion represented a big step in the country’s path to wide Bitcoin usage and knowledge.

However, the journey is not without its hurdles. Despite educational efforts, Bitcoin’s utilization for everyday transactions still needs to be improved. Data indicates that only about 20% of merchants in El Salvador accept Bitcoin. The adoption rate is higher in tourist areas like Bitcoin Beach but remains low elsewhere. This disparity raises questions about the program’s reach and its effectiveness in fostering a comprehensive understanding of Bitcoin across all demographics, especially in rural communities.

Future prospects and economic empowerment

The graduation signifies more than just an educational achievement; it opens up discussions about the future career paths available to these pioneers in Bitcoin education. El Salvador faces the challenge of creating a job market that appreciates and demands these specialized skills. Ensuring that graduates can economically benefit from their knowledge is crucial for the program’s long-term success and for validating the country’s investment in cryptocurrency education.

The effectiveness of El Salvador’s Bitcoin education program remains under observation. The true impact of these initiatives will unfold in the years to come. Observers will closely watch whether this innovative approach to financial literacy can integrate Bitcoin into Salvadorans’ day-to-day lives. Success in this endeavor could set a precedent for other nations considering similar paths in cryptocurrency adoption and education.