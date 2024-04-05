Loading...

El Salvador celebrates first Bitcoin diploma graduates

2 mins read
El Salvador

Contents
1. El Salvador graduates display Bitcoin skills
2. Future prospects and economic empowerment
Share link:

TL;DR

  • El Salvador celebrated the graduation of its first “Bitcoin Diploma” program class on April 2nd, 2024, an initiative by Mi Primer Bitcoin.
  • The program, supported by the Ministry of Education, aims to equip Salvadorans with knowledge and skills in Bitcoin.
  • Graduates demonstrated their Bitcoin handling skills during a ceremony in San Bartolo, showcasing practical abilities like managing backup wallets.

El Salvador marked a historic event on April 2nd, 2024 when the country honored a graduating class in the “Bitcoin diploma” program. The 2022 initiative, organized by the non-profit organization Mi Primer Bitcoin, seeks to instill Salvadorans with vital understanding and practical skills in Bitcoin. The development of the program was prompted by the country’s move in 2021, as the first one in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, as part of its overall policy to include digital currencies in the national economic system.

The Ministry of Education supports the “Bitcoin Diploma” program. It presents a comprehensive course intended to address the challenges of Bitcoin use. The curriculum, which includes a financial literacy workbook, is available open-source on GitHub. The resource has traversed national borders and is being used by The Node Network program in 18 countries. The launch of the program is in line with El Salvador’s intention to take the lead in this kind of education on a global scale.

El Salvador graduates display Bitcoin skills

The graduate’s practical skills were displayed in San Bartolo during the graduation ceremony. The panel, which was composed of experts, developers, engineers, and finance professionals, evaluated the graduates. They did things such as making backup wallets and executing Bitcoin Lightning Network transaction tasks. This occasion represented a big step in the country’s path to wide Bitcoin usage and knowledge.

However, the journey is not without its hurdles. Despite educational efforts, Bitcoin’s utilization for everyday transactions still needs to be improved. Data indicates that only about 20% of merchants in El Salvador accept Bitcoin. The adoption rate is higher in tourist areas like Bitcoin Beach but remains low elsewhere. This disparity raises questions about the program’s reach and its effectiveness in fostering a comprehensive understanding of Bitcoin across all demographics, especially in rural communities.

Future prospects and economic empowerment

The graduation signifies more than just an educational achievement; it opens up discussions about the future career paths available to these pioneers in Bitcoin education. El Salvador faces the challenge of creating a job market that appreciates and demands these specialized skills. Ensuring that graduates can economically benefit from their knowledge is crucial for the program’s long-term success and for validating the country’s investment in cryptocurrency education.

The effectiveness of El Salvador’s Bitcoin education program remains under observation. The true impact of these initiatives will unfold in the years to come. Observers will closely watch whether this innovative approach to financial literacy can integrate Bitcoin into Salvadorans’ day-to-day lives. Success in this endeavor could set a precedent for other nations considering similar paths in cryptocurrency adoption and education.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Ethereum
#News
2 mins read

Ethereum faces criticism over gas fees from Peter Brandt

Sony Bank Launches Stablecoin Pilot Project on Polygon Blockchain
#Industry News
2 mins read

Sony Bank Launches Stablecoin Pilot Project on Polygon Blockchain

Canadian Regulatory Licence Secured By Coinbase
#Industry News
2 mins read

Canadian Regulatory Licence Secured By Coinbase

PayPal Advances in Crypto with PYUSD Stablecoin for Zero-Fee International Transfers
#Industry News
2 mins read

PayPal Advances in Crypto with PYUSD Stablecoin for Zero-Fee International Transfers

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan