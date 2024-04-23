EigenLayer on the Edge of Potential Yield Crisis

EigenLayer, one of the biggest staking protocols on the Ethereum network, is facing a significant challenge that could potentially lead to a yield crisis.

Industry observers are increasingly concerned about the growing difference between EigenLayer’s Total Value Locked (TVL) and its Actively Validated Services (AVS).

What Has Been Said About The Yield Crisis

Chudnov, a pseudonymous employee of the derivatives exchange 3Jane, recently posted that EigenLayer’s Total Value Locked (TVL) exceeds $15 billion.

1/ EigenLayer is facing a *major* yield crisis, and nobody is talking about it. @eigenlayer has >$15B in TVL but AVS's will actually need less than *10%* of that for security, which means yields may fall off a cliff — chudnov (@chudnovglavniy) April 22, 2024

However, Chudnov suggests that to maintain security, the Actively Validated Services (AVSs) require only a bit of that amount, possibly less than 10%. As such, it’s clear to see that EigenLayer users might experience reduced yield in the future.

The Liquidity Problem

Liquid staking is a method that enables users to stake their assets on a blockchain while still being able to access them in the form of liquid tokens.

EigenLayer is popular among its users for Ethereum staking. It allows users to earn rewards without locking up their assets.

However, there’s a big problem at hand. There’s a difference between what’s staked on EigenLayer (Total Value Locked or TVL) and what’s really needed for validation (Actively Validated Services or AVS).

Even if more is staked, it doesn’t mean more work is needed for validation. So, as more people stake, the rewards might get split among more users. Over time, users would earn less.

What’s Next for EigenLayer?

EigenLayer may need to explore various solutions to avoid a potential yield crisis. One goal is to enhance the utility of its liquid staking tokens within the DeFi ecosystem.

One possible approach could involve innovating new functionalities for these tokens, expanding their use beyond traditional staking activities. By enabling users to use DeFi apps more while still earning staking rewards, EigenLayer could effectively bolster the attractiveness and versatility of its platform.

Still, EigenLayer’s future is uncertain. It has to create a model to address its growing Total Value Locked (TVL) to remain a viable option for Ethereum stakers in the long run.

Thus, EigenLayer’s upcoming developments and strategic adjustments will be crucial in shaping its sustainability and continued relevance within the Ethereum ecosystem.