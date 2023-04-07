logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

ECB president reveals a shocking truth about the digital euro

digital euro

TL;DR Breakdown

  • A video of ECB President Christine Lagarde admitting that a digital euro will be used in a “limited” way to control payments was taken from a prank video.
  • Lagarde cited a desire to not be reliant on an “unfriendly countries currency,” or a currency provided by a “private corporate entity like Facebook or like Google.”
  • She noted that terrorist attacks can, and have been, entirely financed by small, anonymous transactions.

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s recent statement on the digital euro has stirred up controversy in the cryptocurrency community.

Limited control over digital euro

Lagarde’s remarks on the digital euro have raised concerns among cryptocurrency enthusiasts who believe that the digital euro will be used for greater control over people and payments.

In the video, Lagarde admits that there will be some control over the digital euro, but she suggests that it will be limited.

She also mentions that the ECB is considering having a mechanism where there is zero control for very small amounts, around 300 or 400 euros, but warns that it could be dangerous.

Lagarde’s statement has been met with criticism, with many crypto enthusiasts expressing concern about the centralization of power that comes with the digital euro. You can watch the full video below:

Lagarde’s statement was later revealed to have been taken from a prank video that was filmed three weeks earlier.

The crypto community has been vocal about their belief that cryptocurrencies should be decentralized, allowing users to have more control over their finances.

ECB’s concerns about cryptocurrencies

Lagarde has previously expressed concerns over the growth of cryptocurrencies and their threat to the traditional banking system. She has claimed that the rise of crypto assets could hinder the role of central banks as an ‘anchor’ of the economy, demanding greater oversight over the crypto industry and the assets she said were “worth nothing.”

Finbold had reported on the ECB’s plans around the digital euro introduction in February 2023, which prioritize e-commerce and person-to-person payments during the first phase of the CBDC release, followed by other contexts, such as physical stores and government payments, in the second phase.

The banking crisis and CBDC

While the digital euro remains a topic of debate, speculation has been mounting that the banking crisis in the United States was a ploy with an aim to accelerate the adoption of CBDCs.

Nic Carter, the General Partner at Castle Island Ventures, said that the recent turmoil strengthened “the political case for CBDCs,” as “no one trusts commercial banks” anymore.

The digital euro is still in its early stages, and it remains to be seen how it will be used in the future. However, Lagarde’s statement has made it clear that the ECB is considering greater control over the payments that people can make with the digital euro.

For now, the crypto community remains skeptical about the potential impact of the digital euro on decentralization and individual privacy.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is an enthusiastic writer whose current area of interest is the blockchain sector. Whenever she is not reading or writing, you can find her tending to her plants in the garden. She strongly believes that crypto is going to transform the world for the better.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD price surges by over 0.77%, with further uptrend to follow.
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL spikes $20.66 after a bullish run
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rises To The Top While Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB) Fight For Stability
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Where Next for Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) Prices, While Litecoin (LTC) and Collateral Network (COLT) Are A Promising Option for Investors
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Enjoy Community Support While TMS Network (TMSN) Experiences Massive Presale Investment hitting the 4 Million Dollar Mark
08 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

US congressman attacks SEC boss over crypto regulation
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Celsius Network to move ahead with Chapter 11 restructuring plan
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Crypto pyramid scheme worth $40M exposed in Ukraine
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Breaking: Ralph Lauren starts accepting crypto payments in Miami
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
South Korea stops Do Kwon from withdrawing crypto holdings
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here