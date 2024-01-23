Why ECB employees hate working under Christine Lagarde

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has come under intense scrutiny following a revealing employee survey. The findings, orchestrated by the union IPSO, paint a picture of a workplace marred by dissatisfaction and a leader seemingly more focused on personal advancement than on the core responsibilities of her role. This sentiment reflects a troubling atmosphere within one of the world’s most influential financial institutions.

Lagarde’s Leadership in Question

The survey, conducted over a ten-day period in late 2023, gathered responses from nearly 1,100 ECB staff members. The results are stark: over half of those surveyed rated Lagarde’s performance as subpar. These figures are alarming, particularly considering the ECB’s workforce surpasses 3,500. Lagarde, a former head of the International Monetary Fund and French finance minister, assumed her role at the ECB in November 2019. Her tenure has been marked by significant challenges, including a record series of interest rate hikes in response to soaring inflation, which reached a peak of 10.6% in 2022.

While some aspects of Lagarde’s policy decisions received moderate approval, there is a clear divide among staff regarding her effectiveness in communicating and implementing these policies. The survey indicates a significant proportion of the workforce lacks confidence in her leadership, particularly at this critical juncture for the ECB.

Internal Strife and Career Focus

Beyond policy implementation, the survey highlighted issues with the internal dynamics at the ECB. Employees expressed concerns about workload, career progression, and diversity policies. While such issues are not uncommon in large organizations, they seem to be particularly pronounced under Lagarde’s leadership. There is a sentiment that she may be utilizing her position more for personal branding and future career opportunities than for the benefit of the institution or its staff.

This perception of an autocratic leadership style, as noted in the survey, has reportedly led to a negative atmosphere within the ECB. Unlike her predecessors, Jean-Claude Trichet and Mario Draghi, who despite internal complaints were positively regarded for their external performance, Lagarde has struggled to garner similar respect.

The ECB spokesperson’s dismissal of the survey as flawed does little to alleviate these concerns, especially as they highlight issues supposedly beyond the president’s direct control. Such a defense might seem to some as a sidestepping of the core issues raised by the staff.

In the context of the upcoming ECB monetary policy decision, where Lagarde is due to speak, these internal dynamics could have broader implications. The eurozone economy is in a delicate state, balancing between stagnation and the need for continued vigilance against inflation. With the ECB expected to maintain its current policy stance, the effectiveness of its leadership becomes even more critical.

As we look towards the future, the ECB’s role in steering the eurozone economy through turbulent waters remains paramount. The internal dissatisfaction and perceived leadership deficiencies under Christine Lagarde’s presidency raise questions about the ECB’s ability to navigate these challenges effectively. The survey, despite its limitations, offers a glimpse into the ECB’s internal struggles and the uphill battle Lagarde faces in regaining the trust and support of her workforce.