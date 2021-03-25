TL;DR Breakdown

In a couple of hours, EBOX sales will commence on DuckStarter.

The initial offering will start at 2 pm UTC with a batch whitelist release.

2158 wallets will participate in the offering with 250 whitelisted every 5 minutes.

EBOX sales to go public in less than 3 hours

The much-anticipated EBOX token initial DEX offering (IDO) will commence in a few hours from now. Based on the announcement, the public sale will start by 2 pm UTC on duckstarter.io. The platform has also revealed that 2158 wallets will participate in the public sales with 250 wallets whitelisted every 5 minutes.

Ethbox announced the IDO a couple of weeks back and will be conducted on the DuckStarter platform. The DuckStarter is a token sale Launchpad that affords crypto enthusiasts the privilege to partake in the funding of upcoming blockchain projects.

According to the news release, ethbox aims to raise $970,000 and will therefore release 1.625 million EBOX at $0.055 each. Once the IDO is completed, the token will be made available on Uniswap, a decentralized exchange on Ethereum.

What is is it all about?

The EBOX token is a deflationary token that offers several earning opportunities to crypto investors. For instance, ethbox users holding the token will enjoy a reduced service cost. The token can also be staked to generate passive income. Also, the token holders will be rewarded a percentage of the profit share and can also participate in the governing processes.