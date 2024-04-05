Dutch Blockchain Days 2024: The Leading Dutch Conference for Blockchain, Crypto, and Web3 in Amsterdam is back at the 19th of June

Amsterdam, Netherlands – 1 April

The BCNL Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Dutch Blockchain Days, the leading Dutch event dedicated to everything blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3.

The Dutch Blockchain Days Conference 2024 is a 3-day event highlighting the latest in blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, digital assets, tokens, and crypto. The event begins with a VIP dinner on the 18th, followed by the main conference at the Meervaart Theater on the 19th, and wraps up with a series of engaging side events on the 20th of June. It’s an opportunity to connect with leading companies, startups, and visionaries in the industry.

As Bitcoin reaches new record highs and the sector sees some of the most significant developments to date, this year’s Dutch Blockchain Days is positioned to be a standout event. The conference will feature speakers and partners from the most influential Web3 organizations to well-known corporate giants, offering a complete look at the current and future state of the industry.

Speaker Sessions From The Industry’s Leading Thought Leaders Hear about the latest developments, insights, and trends directly from some of the most renowned thought leaders in the web3 space. Throughout the event, attendees have the opportunity to participate in three keynote speaker sessions. A sneak peek of the speaker lineup includes representatives from Mastercard, Vodafone, Coinbase, Bitvavo and Lufthansa, with many more speaker announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

Last year’s speakers included representatives from JP Morgan, Coinbase, Fetch.ai, Ernst Young, Deloitte, Vechain, SingularityNET, Blox and more.

Learning From The Best With Over 30 Breakout Sessions

With over 30 breakout sessions this year, including workshops, panels, and more, there will be no shortage of opportunities to find out about latest developments in the web3 space.These sessions will be hosted by a range of partners, including the likes of Coinbase, Deloitte, EY and Bitvavo. For a comprehensive overview of all partners you can click here.

Why include breakout sessions? The goal is to create a rich and varied experience for all attendees. This is achieved by incorporating breakout sessions as a fundamental aspect of the event. These sessions have been crafted to facilitate in-depth discussions, interactive learning, and the learning of valuable insights from blockchain industry experts.

It’s recognized that attendees have varying interests, requirements, and knowledge levels regarding blockchain technology. Breakout sessions serve to address these varied needs by offering an assortment of topics, themes, and complexity levels. Whether it involves detailed technical explorations or discussions on practical applications, the aim is to deliver content that resonates with everyone.

VIP Dinner 18th of June – An Exclusive Networking Experience

The VIP Dinner offers an exclusive networking opportunity for speakers, media, sponsors, and partners to connect in a luxurious setting. With over 75 attendees last year, the VIP dinner facilitates conversations and relationship-building among industry leaders. Guests can enjoy a high-quality dining experience with cuisine from renowned chefs, set in an atmosphere designed for making meaningful connections and creating partnerships.

Next-Level Networking with Thrilld

Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 is all about making connections and finding collaboration in the industry. The conference introduces Thrilld, the official networking app, designed to enhance connection and collaboration among participants. Thrilld allows attendees to easily find and connect with peers, speakers, and partners.

Logistics – Easy Access & Convenient

The main conference, set in the iconic Meervaart, Amsterdam, offers easy access for both public transport users and car drivers, with parking available at nearby facilities. Special parking rates will be available for attendees.

Food & Beverages Included – All-Day Refreshments

Tickets include access to food and beverages throughout the day. Morning coffee, a delicious lunch, and evening after drinks will all be provided, perfect for networking and relaxing between sessions.

And Ofcourse.. An After-Party to Remember!

Following the overwhelming success of the previous year’s after-party, the 2024 edition will conclude with a celebratory event at a stunning location in Amsterdam. This after-party will serve as a networking hub and a celebration of the industry’s achievements and potential.

Exciting Side Events by Official Partners on the 20th

In addition to the main conference program, we’re thrilled to announce a series of side events organized by our official partners on the 20th. These events offer deeper dives into specific topics, hands-on workshops, and unique networking opportunities tailored to various interests within the blockchain community. Whether you’re looking to explore the latest trends in DeFi, delve into the world of NFTs, or engage in discussions about the future of digital assets, our partner-led side events promise to enrich your Dutch Blockchain Days experience

Ticket Sale: Act Fast!

Tickets for the super early bird and early bird tiers have flown off the shelves in record time. But fear not, as today marks the start of the general ticket sale! This is your opportunity to secure your spot at Dutch Blockchain Days 2024, the premier event in the Netherlands for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 technologies. Don’t miss out – grab your ticket now and join us for three days packed with inspiring insights, innovative discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

About Us

The BCNL Foundation is organizing the Dutch Blockchain Days Conference for the 4th time. BCNL is the largest web3 ecosystem in the Netherlands and is a business network including startups, professionals, corporate enterprises, universities and other stakeholders, that is on a mission to optimize the conditions for blockchain/crypto projects and companies. The

foundation focuses on events, networking, representation, and education. The people behind the DBD24 conference are professionals with a variety of backgrounds, who volunteer to provide the community and visitors with an inspiring location, an impressive program, a range of partners, ongoing network opportunities, and brand visibility.