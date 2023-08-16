Dubai offers a 90% discount on commercial licenses for AI and web3 companies

Description TL;DR Breakdown In a bid to solidify its reputation as a major tech hub, Dubai has rolled out an irresistible offer for artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The city now promises a whopping 90% discount on commercial licenses, inviting these sectors to make the city … Read more

TL;DR Breakdown



Dubai has initiated a bold strategy to attract AI and Web3 businesses by offering a 90% discount on commercial licenses, aiming to become a major tech hub in the MENA region.

The city is witnessing a surge in crypto and blockchain enterprises, with over 400 current businesses expected to grow to more than 1,000 by the end of the year.

This substantial growth in technology sectors is anticipated to spawn new startups, jobs, and investment opportunities.

In a bid to solidify its reputation as a major tech hub, Dubai has rolled out an irresistible offer for artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The city now promises a whopping 90% discount on commercial licenses, inviting these sectors to make the city their innovative home. The license is being offered by Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus, a business incubator helping to scale next-gen tech companies.

Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus: An ecosystem of innovation

Designed with the future in mind, the Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus is much more than just a licensing opportunity. This state-of-the-art facility serves as a melting pot of innovation, decked out with cutting-edge AI labs, transformative training programs, and the latest in tech hardware. The idea? To make the city synonymous with tech brilliance.

Yet, businesses eager to capitalize on these generous offers should exercise some patience. A recent probe by Cointelegraph highlighted a glitch in the application process. On trying to submit the online form, potential applicants found themselves redirected to the site’s main page without any acknowledgement of their submission.

Physical offices and co-working space for registered AI and Web3 companies will be in the financial center

Dubai’s growing blockchain and crypto affection

Dubai’s tech ambitions don’t just stop at AI and Web3. Embracing the cryptocurrency wave, the city has endorsed several crypto-based ventures. A testament to this is when Laser Digital Middle East, a branch of Nomura, clinched an operational license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. This nod from the authorities empowers Laser Digital to provide a suite of broker-dealer services and oversee virtual assets, marking yet another milestone in UAE’s digital journey.



The city is rapidly becoming a hotspot for cryptocurrency and blockchain enterprises. Presently, over 400 businesses are tapping into the immense potential of crypto within the city’s borders. With an optimistic forecast from local authorities, this number is projected to skyrocket to over 1,000 by year’s end.

Such a remarkable surge signifies more than just numbers. It represents a growing trust and interest from investors in Dubai’s crypto and blockchain initiatives. As Web 3.0 technologies continue to shape the future, Dubai is positioned to witness a boom in startups harnessing this potential. The ensuing wave promises to usher in a plethora of new job opportunities and unique investment ventures in the region, reinforcing Dubai’s image as a frontrunner in the digital age.