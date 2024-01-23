In recent developments, former President Donald Trump has revisited the topic of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), crediting Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, for bringing attention to the matter. During a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, on January 22, Trump acknowledged Ramaswamy as the sole presidential candidate with a crypto framework in his program. He revealed that Ramaswamy urged him to address the potential implementation of a CBDC in the United States.

Donald Trump shows his stance against CBDCs

Despite Trump’s initial lack of affinity for Ramaswamy, expressed until defeating him, the former president reiterated his firm stance against the creation of a central bank digital currency. This follows Trump’s initial mention of CBDCs during a campaign speech in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on January 17, where he asserted that he would never permit the establishment of such a digital currency. Trump contended that a CBDC would grant the federal government absolute control over citizens’ money, an assertion consistent with his broader concerns about government oversight.

Notably, he had not previously showcased a nuanced stance on cryptocurrency, aside from occasional negative comments about Bitcoin during his presidency. However, both Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who were presidential candidates with a focus on crypto, brought the subject to the forefront during their campaigns. Despite their campaigns being suspended, with Ramaswamy dropping out on January 16 and endorsing him, and DeSantis officially concluding his run on January 21, the topic of CBDCs remains pertinent.

Tom Emmer backs Trump’s CBDC opposition

Ramaswamy’s endorsement of Trump aligns with their shared stance against the implementation of CBDCs, emphasizing a united front within the Republican sphere on this issue. Furthermore, U.S. Representative Tom Emmer voiced his support for Trump’s commitment to opposing CBDCs on January 19. Emmer expressed anticipation for collaborating with Trump to counter what he perceives as an expanding government surveillance state. Emmer has a track record of advocating for digital assets and has consistently pushed back against regulatory approaches by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the leadership of Chair Gary Gensler.

These recent developments underscore the evolving dynamics within the political landscape, where discussions around CBDCs are gaining prominence. The alignment of key political figures against the introduction of central bank digital currencies suggests a shared concern over potential government overreach and control in the financial sphere. As the dialogue around CBDCs continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this stance will influence broader cryptocurrency policy and regulation.

The endorsements and collaborative efforts of prominent figures like Ramaswamy, DeSantis, and Emmer with Trump indicate a united front within certain political circles against the perceived risks associated with CBDCs. The intersection of presidential politics and cryptocurrency policy has become increasingly pronounced, with former President Trump and key Republican figures taking a firm stand against the implementation of central bank digital currencies. The developments reflect a nuanced and evolving conversation surrounding the role of government in the financial landscape and its implications for individual freedoms and privacy.