logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: Bearish maintains a downtrend as DOGE declines to $0.07624

Dogecoin price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Dogecoin price analysis supports bears
  • Resistance for DOGE/USD is present at $0.07921
  • Support for DOGE is found at $0.07469

Dogecoin price analysis shows signs of a downtrend, as the price underwent a substantial decline in the last 24 hours. If we analyze the market situation from a general overview, the past two days have been bullish for DOGE, but the bears have managed to take over and push the price below $0.07921 resistance. Although the bulls remain in control of the overall market trend, the bears are pushing the price lower.

The DOGE/USD has a strong loss of 1.33% at the time of writing, with a market cap of $10,216,782,638, and a 24-hour trading volume of $723,105,667.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart: Bearish activity at peak as price levels shrink further

The one-day Dogecoin price analysis confirms a bearish trend for cryptocurrency, as the DOGE/USD value, is going through a drop. A considerable degree of downfall in coin value is being detected due to rising bearish pressure. If the sellers remain persistent, it can be predicted that the price will lower further in the next few hours. The price is now standing at $0.07624, which is a relatively lower level if we compare it to its moving average (MA) value of $0.07294.

image 187
DOGE/USD 24-hour price chart Source: TradingView

The volatility is high, suggested by the Bollinger bands. The upper end of the Bollinger Bands Indicator is now at the $0.07859 position, whereas its lower back is standing at $0.06773. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) index has gone down as well and is trading near the under-bought limit now as the score is touching the index of 39.83.

Dogecoin price analysis: Bulls are unable to push price action any higher

The four-hour Dogecoin price analysis dictates a downtrend, as well as the bears performed overwhelmingly. Although the bulls managed to upgrade coin value in the previous day of the week and are trying to elevate the price level at press time as well, the bears have successfully secured their winning position by plunging down the price four hours earlier. The damage has resulted in price devaluation up to the $0.07624 mark. If we discuss the moving average indicator, then its value is currently $0.0764.

image 188
DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands average has moved down to $0.07624 because of the constant decreasing trend. The upper band of the Bollinger Bands Indicator is now touching the $0.07869 mark, and the lower band is touching the $0.06977 mark. The RSI curve is trading in the undersold region at an index of 62.49.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

To conclude, the Dogecoin price analysis is giving support for the sellers, as a consistent drop in DOGE/USD value is observed. The price lowered to $0.07624 in the last 24 hours, as the bears were leading the game today. The bearish pressure might persist, leading to a further drop in prices, if the support level at $0.07469 holds strong.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Joel Oluwatobi

Joel Oluwatobi

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity.He loves content and creating features on cryptocurrency.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: Bearish maintains a downtrend as DOGE declines to $0.07624
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
Top 7 blockchain and cryptocurrency trends in 2023
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK experiences bullish momentum at $6.1
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
Nepal orders ISPs to block crypto-related websites and apps
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
HedgeUp (HDUP) Emerges as a Leading Player in Crypto as Ripple (XRP) Struggles to Gain Traction
10 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best crypto memes of the day - January 9th
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Best crypto threads of the day - January 9th
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - January 9th
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Top 5 FTX films and documentaries in production
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Hong Kong administration to offer tokenized green bonds for Institutional Investors
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here