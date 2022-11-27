Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE bulls maintain an uptrend as the price inflates to $0.1011

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish, with the DOGE/USD pair rising to the $0.1011 level. The price action recently created a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, which indicates that the bears are losing control.

Resistance for the DOGE/USD is present at $0.1011, A breakout above this level could see DOGE target the next resistance level at $0.1050. On the other hand, a failure to move past $0.1011 may see the price pull back to test support at $0.08839. The trading volume has decreased over the last 24 hours to retrace to $1.20 billion, while the market cap for the Dogecoin price is currently at $13.70 billion.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls continue to dominate as Doge price nears $0.1011

On the 1-day Dogecoin price analysis chart, we can see that the price is currently in a breakout zone between $0.08839 and $0.1011. A move in either direction could set the tone for the next move. The bulls have been in control for the last 24 hours as they push the Doge price up to $0.1011, with an increase of 12.03%.

The Simple moving averages are currently in a bullish crossover, with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) rising above the 200-day SMA. This indicates that the path of least resistance is to the upside and that the bulls are in control of the market. The MACD is also in bullish territory and is rising, indicating that the bulls have the momentum to push the price higher.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The RSI is currently at 47.58 and is rising, indicating that the Dogecoin price is in bullish territory. However, it is approaching overbought levels, which could see the bulls take a break and allow the bears to take control of the market.

Dogecoin price action on a 4-hour price chart: Latest developments

On the 4-hour Dogecoin price analysis chart, we can see that Doge’s price is currently in a bullish trend. The prices are trading along with the ascending channel, and a breakout from the current range could set the tone for the next move. on the 4-hour price chart, the buyers are currently in control as the prices are trading above the moving averages.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

The MACD inline blue is above the signal line in red, indicating that the bulls have the momentum to push the prices higher. The RSI is currently moving in the overbought region, which indicates that the prices are due for a correction. The 50 SMA is currently providing support at $0.0827, and a move below this level could see the prices retrace to test the next support level at $0.08839.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, the Dogecoin price analysis shows a slightly bullish trend in the market. The digital asset is currently trading at a critical junction, and a breakout from either side of the range could set the tone for the next move. The bulls need to be careful, as a bearish move could invalidate the bullish trend. However, investors could look to buy on dips as the overall trend is bullish.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.