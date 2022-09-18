Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests downside at $0.06, ready to advance higher?

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen quick rally to $0.0625 earlier and retest of the downside during the last 24 hours. Therefore, DOGE/USD is ready to continue higher and look to break above $0.0625 current local high early next week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 1.95 percent, while Ethereum 4.86 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has followed with close results.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin continues to retrace

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.06012 to $0.06227, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 9.2 percent, totaling $196.13 million, while the total market cap trades around $8 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE looks to reverse overnight?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a substantial retrace already set, likely leading Dogecoin price to reverse and continue even higher next week.

Dogecoin price action has seen previous resistance at $0.065 retested earlier this week after several days of strong advance. Further upside could not be reached, moving DOGE/USD into consolidation for several days.

From there, the previous low at $0.058 was retested once again on Friday, indicating that the overall several week sideways momentum still continues. Since then, DOGE has started to rally again, retesting the $0.0625 resistance.

However, further upside could not be immediately reached, sending Dogecoin price to retest the downside today. Likely higher local low will be set as a result, sending DOGE/USD to attempt another break above $0.065 next week.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we saw retrace of almost 5 percent after a strong spike higher yesterday. Therefore, DOGE/USD should soon set a higher local low and prepare to continue even higher over the next days.

