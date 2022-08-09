Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE swiftly rejects $0.075, retests previous low

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a swift decline back to $0.068 from previous support. Therefore, we expect another push higher to follow over the next 24 hours as sellers are exhausted once again.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 3.62 percent, while Ethereum around 5 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins followed closely.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin swiftly rejects further upside

DOGE/USD traded between $0.06846 to $0.07389, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 61.25 percent, totaling $614 million, while the total market cap trades around $9.11 billion, ranking the coin in 11th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE ready to move higher again?

The 4-hour chart shows a reaction at the $0.068 previous support, likely resulting in another push higher later today.

Dogecoin price action has traded with bullish momentum over the past days after the last retrace ended around the $0.066 mark. From there, consolidation followed before the initial spike higher was seen on Friday.

The first local higher high was seen at $0.071, with a quick retest of $0.068 mark as support soon after. Further upside followed on Sunday, leading to another higher local high set at $0.0725.

Another quick retrace and push higher overnight followed, leading Dogecoin price as high as the $0.075 resistance. Immediate reaction lower back to previous support followed, indicating that the previous low has been retested and DOGE/USD is now ready to continue even higher.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen strong support found at the $0.068 previous low after a quick retrace. Therefore, DOGE/USD is ready to push even higher and look to move towards the $0.078 next major resistance.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.