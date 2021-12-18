TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today.

DOGE/USD rejected further downside above $0.16.

Closest resistance at $0.18.

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect another push higher to follow after the downside was rejected above $0.16 yesterday. Therefore, we assume DOGE/USD is now ready to test further upside again.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has seen bullish momentum return over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has gained 0.5 percent, while Ethereum 4 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) is among the top performers, with a gain of over 10 percent.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin rejects further downside at $0.16, starts to move higher

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.1623 – $0.1749, indicating substantial volatility in the market. Trading volume has exceeded 1 billion again, increasing by 16.55 percent. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $23.1 billion, ranking the coin in 12th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE prepares to push higher?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Dogecoin price slowly regaining momentum this morning, likely leading to the $0.18 resistance next.

Dogecoin price action has seen a strong spike higher this week after setting a lower low above $0.15 on the 13th of December. A day later, DOGE/USD briefly tested the $0.22 mark, with strong retracement seen immediately.

The $0.18 mark initially prevented further downside. However, by the 15th of December, further lows were reached. More downside followed over the following days until a quick spike to $0.15 was seen yesterday.

Since further downside was rejected and the Dogecoin price started pushing higher again, we could be seeing a new major swing low finally set. Therefore, DOGE/USD could see a strong push higher over the next 24 hours.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we saw further downside rejected yesterday above $0.16. Since then, DOGE/USD has slowly gained upside momentum, likely leading above $0.18 resistance later today.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on Pi Wallet, Electrum Wallet, and Celsius Wallet.