Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect further tests of downside to follow after a slight recovery from the $0.186 low. Likely, DOGE/USD will not react higher for long as sellers are still strong in the market.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market overall saw bearish momentum return over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, declined by 7.56 percent, while Ethereum lost almost 9 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) follows, with a loss of a little over 5 percent.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin drops overnight, finds support at $0.186

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.1954 – $0.2288, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 87.15 percent, totaling $2.36 billion, while the total market cap trades around $26.88 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE looks to recover today’s loss

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Dogecoin price action reacting higher after further downside was rejected over the last hours.

Dogecoin price has seen continuous decline so far in November. After a spike to $0.34 at the end of September, DOGE/USD saw a strong reversal over the following days.

Since then, a series of lower lows and highs have been set until the $0.215 mark was reached on the 18th of November. The support prevented further downside for more than a week, while lower highs were still being set.

Yesterday, we saw the Dogecoin price set lower high again before starting to rapidly move lower. The $0.215 support was finally broken earlier today, leading to the $0.186 set as the new low. Over the past hours, a slight reaction higher followed, however, we should see DOGE/USD retest the low later today.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect further downside to be tested after the current reaction higher ends. Likely we will see DOGE/USD look to retest the newly set low as sellers are still active.

