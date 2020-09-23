Dock.io’s mainnet will go live on September 30th

Its blockchain network is providing decentralized credential issuing and authentication mechanisms

The project is planning to provide blockchain substitute for passports, driver license, diplomas, and similar personal documents

Dock.io has just announced that their mainnet for blockchain decentralized management and issuing of credentials will go live on September 30th. This is a significant milestone for the blockchain industry as it represents an innovation of one of the most archaic areas of data management.

Going live with their mainnet, Dock is making big strides in bringing blockchain technology closer to everyday use-cases. A significant development for the company that is already working with several organizations on implementing its credentialing solution.

After running the testnet since April, Dock is ready to move ahead to their next milestone on the roadmap.

What is the Dock?

Dock provides a solution for the age-old problem of credentials issuing, safekeeping, and authentication. While many digital solutions for this problem exist, they suffer from many old issues.

Their solution is designed as a general-purpose, with a high level of flexibility intended to bridge the existing digital credentialing systems’ adoption gap. For this purpose, they have developed an open-source software development kit designed to make integration of their system easier for developers.

Their system will incorporate already widely used W3C standards for data representation across the networks to make the transition to their system easier for credential issuing organizations.

How does it work?

Though we live in a mostly digital world, our personal credentials are still in a very archaic form. Passports, driver licenses, diplomas, certificates, and many other documents have a purely physical form.

Physical form creates problems of their safekeeping and authenticity. Physical objects can be easily lost, destroyed, or forged; and their safekeeping and retrieval are both expensive and time-consuming.

Dock is leveraging the advantages of blockchain technology to create digital representations of any or all personal credentials. It can provide credentials characterized by strong security protection, and that can be universally authenticated.

By using the blockchain solution based on proof of authority algorithm, it provides decentralized issuing and authentication. At the start, the network will consist of 15 independent validator nodes that provide decentralized nature and security redundancy.

Dock is planned to evolve with time further. Plans for 2021 are to move to the proof of stake mechanism and decentralized governance.