A recent screenshot has shown that Ethereum influencers were planning to create a new token with plans to dump them on investors after carrying out airdrops.

Developers of DeFi tokens have been utilising airdrops as a means to distribute their tokens which is always governed by the community. The native token of Uniswap, UNI was the first coin that saw holders benefit 400 tokens from massive airdrops that took place in their community group.

Another coin that made waves was the MEME token which was also saw around 350 tokens shared across the members of the community. After the alleged screenshots were released to the public, the Etherueum influencers have faced major backlash from crypto followers on Twitter.

Proof shows that Ethereum influencers were trying to dump tokens on investors

In the leaked screenshots of the conversation, Ethereum influencers like Anthony Sassano and some few others were involved in this evil plan. In the chat released, the influencers were going to create a new token and create an airdrop event and dump it almost immediately.

In the leaked conversation, an Ethereum influencer who goes by the pseudonym DeFi dude said:

we will create a new token, get members and airdrop them before we finalise our moves.

Furthermore, Anthony Sassano said they needed a lot of members in their group to dump the tokens on.

Ethereum influencers warn people not to buy the token

After the screenshots were released to the media, the Etherueum influencers involved have given clear warning to members of the community not to purchase the token. Waiving the allegations that he was trying to perpetuate evil, Anthony Sassano said that everyone knows that he joked a lot on a good day and the screenshot was a joke.

Furthermore, he also said that he didn’t know why the Twitter crypto community were attacking him. . The other Ethereuk influencers involved in this saga have also backed up Sassano’s claim as they said that the idea was born out of a joke.

Now, the bugging question is if the screenshots were not released to the public, would the influencers have gone ahead to carry out their intentions. Right now the token has been listed on Uniswap despite not being created at all which has fingers pointing at the influencers.