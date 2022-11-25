logo
Frame svg
  • 4 mins read

Discover the use cases of blockchain technology in the CBD industry

image1 3 2

Blockchain technology has managed to lay out the foundations for new concepts within existing sectors, as well as to create a completely new world of possibilities due to its numerous advantages derived from decentralization and the resulting transparency. Multiple tech giants, as well as startups are already using blockchain for a variety of purposes in multiple industries – from fintech to big data to energy and even wholesale.

Another emerging industry that has also been deemed revolutionary today is making headlines. We are talking about the CBD sector, which has grown by more than 42% just between 2021 and 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 47.22 Billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 21.3% (Source: VantageMarketResearch).

The explosive growth of the CBD industry is caused by the rising demand for CBD products due to their proven benefits and multiple use cases. Multiple studies have confirmed that CBD-based products can have a variety of health benefits such as stress relief, anxiety and depression treatment, pain management and many others.  The increasing number of FDA approved CBD drugs such as the revolutionary EPIDIOLEX used to treat severe cases of epilepsy in children is yet another important factor that has also contributed towards the favorable regulation surrounding the sector. 

But how does the concept of blockchain technology relate to the CBD industry exactly? What are the potential benefits and synergy effects between these two emerging sectors? Today, we are exploring some of the advantages of the novel technology that could potentially allow the CBD industry to expand its full potential. 

Contents hide
1 Connecting stakeholders in the CBD industry directly
2 Improving the supply chain within the sector
3 Non-fungible tokens: a new world of possibilities for artists?
4 Qoomed launches the 420.work NFT marketplace

Connecting stakeholders in the CBD industry directly

One of the many popular use cases of blockchain technology has been its implementation as a reliable method for direct P2P transactions of value without a middleman. This allows for a multitude of use cases, including the transparent transfers from one stakeholder to another without an intermediary party. Blockchain-based marketplaces, for example, can provide a higher degree of transparency for sellers and buyers and thereby improve their baseline conditions, making the transfer more profitable for both parties.

Improving the supply chain within the sector

Blockchain technology is well-known for its immutability and transparency, both of which can revolutionize industries that are plagued by inefficiencies caused by informational asymmetries and one-sided power in favor of the manufacturers and sellers. The CBD sector is no exception.

Blockchain technology can make the whole supply chain of CBD and cannabis-based products completely transparent to the end user. This will allow consumers to trace the origin of the product, ensuring its quality and that the claims of the seller are correct. Furthermore, this can also reveal any unethical practices of the producers, such as the use of questionable substances or practices in the process of manufacturing, unethical work conditions, unfair pricing and many others.

A transparent supply chain provides a better competitive environment and greatly diminishes the possibility of fraud and exploitation, both of which are still deeply rooted within multiple industries today that are of a considerable importance in terms of the products they output – including food and textile production.

Non-fungible tokens: a new world of possibilities for artists?

Another viable application of blockchain technology for the CBD industry that has only been explored to a fraction of its potential yet, is art.

An NFT is a blockchain token used to certify authenticity and ownership of a digital asset. The ownership of an NFT is recorded on the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded. As the name suggests, unlike traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, an NFT cannot be subdivided. NFTs are mostly used to tokenize digital art pieces such as images, videos and music.

Non-Fungible-Tokens (NFTs) are a concept that has become well known to both industry stakeholders in the crypto universe, as well as beyond it. They created an industry that quickly skyrocketed to billions of dollars – from merely $82 million in 2020 to more than $17 billion in 2021, an increase of more than 20,000%.

By making concepts such as NFTs easily attainable and profitable within the CBD sector, artists can potentially unlock a new way of monetizing their work by both having access to a wider audience and a more fair way of remuneration without the need of intermediary parties.

Qoomed launches the 420.work NFT marketplace

Qoomed has become a well-known project within the CBD space for creating one of the very few cryptographic tokens focused specifically on the CBD and cannabis industries. The company was the first to introduce a marketplace for CBD products with crypto payments that not only connects sellers and buyers directly with each other, but also provides a multitude of innovative tools for other stakeholders in the industry such as dropshippers that allow them to thrive within the sector.

Another initiative by Qoomed is their newly founded 420.work platform, which is the first NFT marketplace that is specifically focused on art pieces in the cannabis industry. Artists can mint, list and sell their own NFTs directly, much like on traditional NFT marketplaces. The platform charges variable royalties in the native QOOMED token that vary anywhere between 10% and 15%.

The 420.work marketplace is live – some of the hottest NFTs in the CBD industry right now are already for sale. You can connect your Metamask wallet directly within minutes and start minting, selling and buying. Make sure to check out the current listings here: www.420.work.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Discover the use cases of blockchain technology in the CBD industry
25 November, 2022
4 mins read
Ole777 brings amazing bonuses, here is how to claim them
25 November, 2022
4 mins read
Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest In 2023: Rocketize (JATO), Apecoin (APE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
25 November, 2022
4 mins read
How to Start Playing Roulette Without Losing Money: The First Steps
25 November, 2022
4 mins read
MicroStrategy, Micheal Saylor, and their Bitcoin Bet
25 November, 2022
4 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

MicroStrategy, Micheal Saylor, and their Bitcoin Bet
25 November, 2022
4 mins read
Another Sign of Danger: 7-year-old 10,000 BTC moved
24 November, 2022
4 mins read
CZ grilled on Bloomberg TV, sets the record straight, and shows he is the boss
24 November, 2022
4 mins read
Bank of Japan records breakthrough in its CBDC trial
23 November, 2022
4 mins read
Why is the crypto market down today? November 2022 update
23 November, 2022
4 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here