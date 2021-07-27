TL;DR Breakdown

The diploma certification verification in India to be done using Ethereum blockchain technology.

A recent partnership was announced by LegitDoc with the Maharashtra Government.

Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development (MSBSD) has made a quite a bold move despite crypto ban threats.

The crypto movement in India came into full effect in India from 2020 to 2021, when the crypto investment in the country surged by almost 19,000 percent. This huge surge brought to the attention of regulators who seek to impose a crypto ban in the country.

There was a rise in diploma document fraud in India wherein scammers have tried to forge their certificates. In the state of Maharasthra, the MSBSD decided to take the issue head-on by changing the diploma certificate verification using the Ethereum blockchain.

The diploma certificate verification will be done by LegitDoc that has become quite popular with their promising startup idea.

Diploma certificate verification using Ethereum Chain

Ethereum chain has become the center of attraction for plenty of Decentralized Finance applications, and this new project is no different. Neil Martis, the organization’s CEO, seemed to be optimistic about the diploma certificate verification project.

The startup, LegitDoc, is in talks with the Maharastra government, and the Karnataka and Telangana governments have also shown interest in blockchain technology used to verify documents.

Early adopters

This decision taken by the Indian government has brought India among the few countries that have chosen blockchain tech for verification purposes. MIT was also a premier institute to distribute digital diplomas.

In India, premier institutions like the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, have decided to proceed with blockchain technology so that it becomes easy to curb the growth of document-related frauds.