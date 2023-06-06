Did Apple just make a move into the Metaverse?

TL;DR Breakdown

With a history of creating paradigm shifts in technology, Apple seems to be yet again at the forefront of a potentially game-changing move.

This time, it’s not a smartphone or a watch, but the newly unveiled Vision Pro headset, a mixed reality device that could redefine how we interact with digital spaces. In essence, the metaverse may have just welcomed a new heavyweight contender.

Apple’s Vision Pro – An industry game-changer

While the device launched at Apple’s annual WWDC event, the buzz around its implications for the burgeoning augmented and virtual reality sectors is palpable.

Many industry leaders hail Apple’s entry as a critical milestone, a momentous occasion that will invigorate confidence in VR and AR markets.

HTC’s CEO Cher Wang, whose company has a substantial presence in these sectors, stated that Apple’s bold stride substantiates the efforts of companies like HTC VIVE, reaffirming their collective vision.

The Vision Pro headset, priced at $3,499, is set to provide users with a novel spatial computing platform called visionOS. This unique operating system will empower developers to craft applications similar to the iOS experience on iPhone.

By transforming users’ surrounding spaces into digital landscapes, Vision Pro will facilitate eye and hand navigation, voice-activated searches, and much more.

Despite the overwhelming enthusiasm, concerns about Apple’s signature “walled garden” approach persist. The company’s somewhat restrictive ecosystem could present challenges for developers wishing to extend their reach beyond one platform.

Moreover, the device’s high price tag, coupled with its complex setup process requiring Apple staff assistance, may deter the broader consumer market.

Still, these limitations don’t seem to dampen the potential impact of Apple’s entry into the space. Vision Pro has been created to compete with the likes of Meta Platforms Inc, the tech behemoth previously known as Facebook that has also invested heavily in VR headsets.

However, despite releasing several such devices, Meta hasn’t managed to dominate the VR market, which remains largely oriented towards gaming.

Implications and predictions

Tech analysts are quick to appreciate the Vision Pro’s cutting-edge technology, but they caution that it could take a few years for the device to achieve widespread adoption.

The major deterrent is the substantial cost, likely to dissuade most buyers, and the absence of a clear purpose beyond entertainment in the still nascent AR market.

Despite Apple’s potential hurdles, industry observers remind us that the company doesn’t need to dominate the market in terms of shipments to become the most prominent player.

Drawing parallels to Apple’s smartphone strategy, where the company maintains a lion’s share of profitability with a smaller market share, this could be a repeat strategy in the AR/VR market.

Undoubtedly, Apple’s Vision Pro is a significant step towards spatial computing, where digital content merges with the physical world, much like how the iPhone revolutionized the world of mobiles.

While the Vision Pro may not be ready for mass consumption yet, it indicates Apple’s readiness to define the rules of the game in the metaverse, embodying their legacy of innovation and trendsetting. The metaverse, it seems, has just been served an Apple.

