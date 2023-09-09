Guillermo del Toro’s Bold Address of AI Fears with Human Creativity in Focus

TL;DR Breakdown

The director shares insights into his creative process and offers a humorous take on the differences between animation and live-action filmmaking.

Del Toro emphasizes the importance of creativity and artistry in filmmaking, particularly in animation.

Renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro took the stage at the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Visionaries event, addressing the persistent apprehensions surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) in the film industry.

With wit and candor, he expressed his concern, not for the rise of AI, but rather for what he referred to as “natural stupidity.” Del Toro’s candid remarks drew laughter and applause from an eager audience, shedding light on the ongoing debate about AI’s role in filmmaking.

Del Toro’s reevaluation of AI fears in the film industry

Guillermo del Toro, celebrated for his exceptional contributions to cinema, offered a fresh perspective on the growing conversation about AI’s potential impact on the film industry. During his appearance at TIFF’s Visionaries event, Guillermo del Toro candidly addressed inquiries regarding his perspective on AI’s role in filmmaking.

He firmly expressed his view, emphasizing that while some may inquire, “Are you concerned about AI?” his primary concern rested on what he termed “natural stupidity.” His unapologetic stance on the matter elicited an enthusiastic response from the audience, who burst into laughter, captivated by the director’s direct and humorous approach.

Guillermo del Toro, a staunch supporter of the artistic qualities inherent in filmmaking, especially within the realm of animation, reinforced his viewpoint during the discussion. He underscored the distinction that, animation serves as a medium rather than being confined to a singular genre.

He praised legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki’s ability to infuse his work with personal experiences, making the animated medium remarkably intimate for audiences. Guillermo del Toro highlighted the deeply personal nature of Hayao Miyazaki’s films during his discussion. He noted that when audiences watch a Hayao Miyazaki movie, they are presented with a profoundly autobiographical experience.

During a jovial moment in the conversation, Guillermo del Toro drew a comparison between animation and live-action filmmaking. He humorously likened animation to Ginger Rogers, while contrasting it to Fred Astaire, suggesting a unique dynamic between the two forms of filmmaking. Del Toro’s humorous analogy resonated with his devoted admirers, highlighting the distinctiveness of animation as a cinematic medium.

Fantasy animation vs. mainstream blockbusters

During his engaging talk, Guillermo del Toro delved into the intricacies of filmmaking, emphasizing the difference between mainstream blockbuster animation and the fantasy animation he employed in projects like Pan’s Labyrinth. Guillermo del Toro delved into the characteristics of fantasy animation during his discussion. He portrayed it as a genre unafraid to push boundaries, presenting themes rarely explored in everyday life.

The director vividly expressed that in the world of fantasy animation, the objective isn’t to tidy up one’s surroundings but rather to disrupt and challenge the norm, akin to destroying a room and taking a step in the middle of it. In his view, fantasy animation aims to engage viewers by addressing topics that typically remain untouched in ordinary life.

Del Toro also touched upon the prevalence of audiovisual content in contemporary society, noting how people have become increasingly tethered to screens throughout the day. He recounted an amusing anecdote about a viewer who googled information about his film “The Shape Of Water” while watching it, highlighting the challenge filmmakers face in maintaining audience engagement in a screen-saturated world. In his view, the audience does not readily offer its complete engagement.

A unique relationship with the audience

In his wide-ranging conversation with TIFF head Cameron Bailey, Del Toro explored the differences between television and film as storytelling mediums. Drawing from his experience in both formats, he characterized television as a medium for hanging out with characters, offering intimacy but also subservience to the viewer.

Guillermo del Toro humorously contrasted the immersive nature of cinema with a casual dining scenario. He conveyed the idea that movies possess a compelling power that encourages viewers to set aside distractions, indirectly suggesting the captivating allure of the film medium.

His witty comparison emphasized the immersive and attention-commanding nature of the silver screen. Guillermo del Toro, who has left his cinematic mark in Toronto through films like “Mimic” (1997) and “Pacific Rim” (2013), holds a special place in the city’s heart, having even made it his home. Producer J. Miles Dale fittingly described him as

“the greatest adopted son of the city,”

setting the stage for an hour-long session filled with insights, humor, and a passionate defense of the artistry and creativity that define the world of filmmaking.

Guillermo del Toro’s candid remarks at TIFF’s Visionaries event shed light on the ongoing debate surrounding AI’s role in the film industry. With his signature humor and profound insights, he reassured audiences that, in his eyes, the real concern lies not with artificial intelligence but with the enduring power of human creativity and storytelling, making for an engaging and memorable session at the Toronto International Film Festival.