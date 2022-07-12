DeFi Tokens With Amazing Roadmaps To Invest In During This Bear Market – Gnox (GNOX), Chainlink (LINK), And Monero (XMR)

The bear market is viewed negatively by investors and seen as a time of peril. This view is misguided, and investors should delight in the bear market because it means that projects are available at a discount. It is an opportunity to accumulate that everyone should welcome. To understand this view, it is necessary to distinguish between price and value. Price is what somebody is willing to pay, whereas value is far more complex. Too many investors only pay attention to price when value is a far better indicator of future performance.



This article features three crypto projects with amazing roadmaps every investor should accumulate during these times.



Gnox (GNOX)



The first project is Gnox. Gnox is the most exciting member of this list because of the stage of the project. Still, currently in its presale phase, investors have the opportunity to join before the token launches and enter at the ground level. Gnox will disrupt DeFi (decentralised finance) investment making it more equitable and bringing it to a wider audience.



Gnox’s roadmap shows that the project has already completed the KYC procedure, implemented a multi-sig on the treasury wallet and had its smart contracts adutited. In Q2 of 2022, Gnox launched a three-part public sale where investors can lock in a token bonus before launch. In Q3, the GNOX token will launch and this is when its Treasury Aggregation phase begins. GNOX features buy and sell taxes used to fund the treasury, this treasury is then deployed within DeFi protocols to earn for investors, and this stratagem dubbed Hold to Earn will make DeFi earnings simple. Every 30 days, investors will receive a stablecoin payout, and with the treasury tailored to accrue over time, these payouts will also grow. Developers at Gnox have created a passive income machine, and it is a must-have token for the bear market.







Chainlink (LINK)



Chainlink is another protocol delivering masses of value. Chainlink is a decentralised oracle network with the aim of integrating the real world and the blockchain. A crucial weakness of blockchain technology is its isolation and how discreet blockchains are. Chainlink will channel off-chain data to on-chain ecosystems, and this is a vital step for driving further mass-market adoption of cryptocurrencies.



Chainlink’s long-term roadmap focuses on enabling community participation within the network, improving security, and generating sustainable rewards for actual long-term use. As Chainlink moves towards delivering off-chain data to on-chain systems, it will form a bridge between the real world and the blockchain, making it invaluable moving forward into the future of finance. It is a token investors should be buying during this bear market cycle.



Monero (XMR)



Monero is a privacy-focused project that, similar to Bitcoin, is a decentralised peer-to-peer currency but one that delivers anonymity for its users. This privacy-orientated digital cash allows people to make anonymous transactions online in an era where digital privacy has been completely eroded. Make no mistake that Monero is a project that delivers real-world value to millions of people globally and has made consistent progress on its roadmap since launching in 2014. This token addresses a constantly growing need and is, therefore, another token investors would be foolish to miss.





Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.