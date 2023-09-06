Decoding Vitalik Buterin’s paper on zk proofs

TL;DR Breakdown

We’re diving deep into the enigmatic world of zk proofs. And who better to guide us than the prodigious Vitalik Buterin, whose name has become synonymous with blockchain innovation? His latest paper, riddled with layers of complexity, opens up a Pandora’s box of possibilities for the blockchain realm.

Let’s unmask this beast and see what treasures it holds.

The Privacy Pool Dilemma

At the heart of this debate lies Tornado Cash – a protocol celebrated for its ability to obscure transactional footprints in the world of cryptocurrency. While it did offer anonymity by breaking the link between deposit and withdrawal addresses, it was a double-edged sword.

The protocol, hailed by many, soon became a haven for individuals with questionable intentions. Consequently, this led to the authorities bringing criminal charges against its creators, casting shadows over its true potential.

Buterin, alongside an esteemed group of co-authors, namely Jacob Illum, Matthias Nadler, Fabian Schar and Ameen Soleimani, have pointed out this inherent flaw.

They contend that while Tornado Cash might have been groundbreaking, it lacked the safeguards to deter its misuse. And that’s where zk proofs come into play.

The Genius of zk Proofs: Striking the Balance

Drawing from the Tornado Cash scenario, Buterin and his team propose a more nuanced approach. What if users could transparently vouch for their funds’ legitimacy directly on the blockchain?

The mechanism they propose introduces two types of validations: membership proofs and exclusion proofs. In essence, a user can now openly validate that their withdrawal either does or doesn’t stem from a particular set of deposits.

For the skeptics and critics amongst us, this sounds like a dream. But how does it work? Buterin and his co-authors give us a scenario.

Consider a group: Alice, Bob, Carl, David, and Eve. While the first four are transparent and law-abiding, Eve has a questionable reputation. Now, when any of these individuals decide to withdraw their cryptocurrency, they can select an association set. This set determines the origin of their funds. To remain above suspicion and uphold their reputation, Alice, Bob, Carl, and David can opt to exclude Eve’s deposits from their set. Eve, in her predicament, cannot dissociate from her own transactional history and remains in a broader association set encompassing all participants.

Such an innovative solution doesn’t hinge on the goodness of participants. Rather, it provides clear incentives to maintain transparency and integrity. The idea of using association sets is a pivotal leap for privacy pool protocols, making them more resilient against misuse.

But the wonders of zk proofs don’t end there. They stretch beyond just transactional transparency. Users can employ them to confirm that their funds don’t bear ties to illicit sources. They can also use them to certify the legitimacy of their funds without disclosing the intricate details.

This paper doesn’t just revolutionize the privacy debate; it challenges a long-standing notion. Privacy and regulatory compliance have often been seen as antagonistic forces. Buterin’s exploration suggests that with the right tools and technology, such as zk proofs, they can coexist, complementing one another.

And this isn’t just theoretical postulation. There’s a growing trend of protocols integrating zk-proof solutions. Ethereum, ever the front-runner, continues to lead the charge. The next year promises to be groundbreaking as zk proofs are predicted to spearhead growth, especially as regulations evolve and individuals become increasingly protective of their privacy.

