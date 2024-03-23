Decoding the Meme Coin Craze: SLERF, Shiba Inu, and BEFE Coin Compared

The crypto market is in an uptrend since the Bitcoin halving is approaching. MEME coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, BFEF, and SLERF are making trends. Let’s see which meme coin can ride this craze and has potential.

SLERF: The Faltering Former King

SLERF is the Solana-based-meme coin. This Solona canine-themed token rode a speculative wave to a $296 million market cap and social following. But like all good things in crypto, SLERF’s dominance has not shown its potential now.

Over the days, the SLERF coin has unceremoniously surrendered over -9% as it fell out of favor amidst stiff new competition. With a $0.5931 SLERF price and a dwindling 24-hour trading volume, there are rumors that SLERFs may be the top Solona meme coin.

Shiba Inu: The People’s Champ

As SLERF’s thrown lost its shine, the “Dogecoin Killer” Shiba Inu rushed in to claim the meme coin throne. Propelled by a crazy community of diehard supporters, this upstart Shiba Inu token exploded into the charts, gaining over 137% in the last 12 months.

At a $15.65 billion market cap, Shiba Inu is a true crypto heavyweight now. And Shiba Inu’s $0.00002658 price point still grants investors plenty of bang for their buck. The Shiba Inu coin seems primed to keep leading the meme coin. Shiba Inu has some potential in the future.

BEFE: The Disruptor Gunning for Glory

Speaking of underdogs making waves, it would be a mistake to overlook the rapidly growing BEFE coin. As compared to Shiba Inu and SLERF, BEFE is looking more promising. This coin emerged out of nowhere in the past year, rocketing over 458% higher in the crypto market.

Despite a $40.37 million market cap, BEFE has more than a few meme coins like SLERF, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in anticipation of what could come next. Think about what might transpire if this hyper-volatile token manages to siphon even a modest amount of SLERF and Shiba Inu’s craze.

With a $0.0004034 price tag and robust 24-hour trading activity, BEFE is showcasing the potential to go higher. And history has shown that with meme tokens, it’s disrupting other coins like SLERF and Shiba Inu tends to happen swiftly and violently.

For the traders, and whales stalking the crypto market for the next generational score, BEFE’s opening act heroics may just mark the dawn of a new meme coin era. It’s a shift where the emerging coins surpass other meme tokens like dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, and SLERF. Of course, in the game of meme coin investment, there are no guarantees. So, choose the right coin and hold it tight.